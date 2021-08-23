Marleine Ann Starnes, 73, of Killeen died Sunday Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Marleine Ann Starnes, 73, of Killeen are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton. Ms. Starnes died Sunday, Aug. 22, at her residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCan you get salmonella from backyard chickens?Temple man indicted in sexual assault of 6-year-old girlLittle River-Academy man accused of indecency with 3 girlsTwo indicted in Temple shooting, robbery; Belton men face sex chargesTemple man’s bonds more than $1 million for 11 chargesSoldiers arrested in sting decorated combat veteransTemple Council approves permits for new businessesBell COVID-19 cases at highest rates since January; hospitalization rate remains above 22%Bell reports 25 COVID-19 deaths as state data lags weeks behindMissing Temple woman located Images Featured Print Ads Dietz McLean Optical UMHB - JOB OPPORTUNITY JOINT NOTICE OF SALE Garlyn Shelton Garlyn Shelton Looking for extra income? COMMERCIAL PROPERTY