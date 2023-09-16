Although housing costs in Temple have nearly doubled since 2012, the average costs for leasing apartments and buying houses remains below the national average. But the gap between Temple prices and the national average has narrowed significantly.
In 2012, Temple housing costs were 21.7% below the national average and at the close of 2022, that shrunk to 10.2%, according to statistics provided by the Council for Community and Economic Research’s cost of living index.
The average cost of renting a two-bedroom, 950-square-foot apartment in Temple was $745 in 2012, and that number jumped to $1,325 by the end of 2022.
Today, the average is $1,351, a $26-per-month increase over the 2022 average and $375 more than in 2021.
The average price of buying a four-bedroom house in Temple with 2,400 square feet of living area and an 8,000-square-foot lot jumped $170,227 between 2012 and 2022. The cost was $220,435 10 years ago, and at the end of 2022, the average was $390,662, according to the cost of living index.
Tyler Baines, project manager for the council, said Temple’s housing costs have increased steadily every year since 2012 with the curious exception of 2017. That year, the average apartment rental rate dropped $70 and the average house cost dropped by more than $3,000. Both jumped significantly in 2018.
According to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, new housing costs likely will continue to rise because of increased costs in building materials.
Lumber and diesel fuel prices increased 5.7% and 8.4%, respectively, during the first three weeks of August, according to Rob Ripperda, vice president of operations for the Texas Manufactured Housing Association.
“Lumber prices have been volatile and have moved down from their intra-month peak, but diesel prices have climbed steadily since July and hit manufacturers both when shipping materials in and, even more so, when shipping homes to retailers,” Ripperda said.
Labor costs also elevated in August, contributing to pricing pressures that are building in the industry.
“Despite raising wages, expanding payrolls and extending workweeks, housing manufacturers are struggling to keep pace with the current flow of orders,” said Wes Miller, Texas Real Estate Research Center’s senior associate. “The industry’s optimistic outlook outweighed these obstacles, prompting preparations to increase capital expenditures despite the higher interest rate environment.”
Billy Perkins, a former Belton resident who lived and worked in Austin for 33 years, moved back to Temple in early 2021 because of lower housing costs. But, he says, the lure of cheaper housing is disappearing.
“I wanted to stay in Austin because I’m an artist and a lot of my business is done there,” he said. “I’m also in a band that’s based there. My girlfriend and I wanted to move in together and we looked for a bigger place.
“We simply couldn’t afford to rent, so we got prequalified to buy and we looked for months,” Perkins said. “We kept getting outbid for every desired home, so we began looking further and further out. No luck in Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Georgetown, Leaner, Elgin, Hutto … we found a house in Temple.
“But, it’s getting ridiculous here as well,” he said. “About six months ago, our homeowner’s insurance and property taxes doubled, adding several hundred dollars to our monthly payment.”