Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in West Temple.
Crews were dispatched about 6 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the area of Hogan Road and Pea Ridge Road, according to a Temple Fire & Rescue news release.
The first arriving crews found a single-story home at 1525 S. Pea Ridge Rd. with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the residence.
Initial investigation revealed fire inside the walls of an outdoor chimney and fireplace. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, calling the fire under control about 6:25 p.m., limiting extension into the attic.
The homeowners were at the residence at the time of the incident, and said they had been using the fireplace, according to the release.
No occupants or firefighters reported any injuries associated with this call.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 10 units and 22 personnel. Also on scene were Belton Fire Department, Temple Police Department and Belton EMS.