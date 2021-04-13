In the last 50 years there have been only 1,500 proven instances of voter fraud in hundreds of millions of votes cast in the U.S.
In that same time period 1.5 million Americans have died from guns. There were 41,000 gun deaths in 2020 alone. The NRA and the Republican Party are not interested in your safety: 26 dead in a Sutherland Spring church, nine killed at a bible study at a Charleston AME church. The Republican Party does not care about school safety: 15 dead at Columbine; 17 killed at a Parkland, Fla., school; 20 small children killed at Sandy Hook; 10 dead at Santa Fe High School.
Will you be suspicious when an open-carry person shows up while you’re grocery shopping (33 dead), going to a nightclub (49 dead), going to the movies (12 dead), going to a music festival (61 dead). There were 23 Texans killed at the El Paso Walmart and now 10 killed at a Colorado grocery store, plus 37 dead at Texas restaurants. There were 16 dead at Fort Hood.
We are not taking away your guns, but you cannot argue the fact that your guns are killing our kids. You are not safe because this same party does not care one whit about your safety. But they do care that too many of you vote. They simply cannot tolerate that. Your state legislature is working to solve that problem.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple