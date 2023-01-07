Although the gas price average in Texas of $2.87 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel is the second lowest in the country — Georgia’s is $2.82 — that price is 12 cents more than last week, according to gasprices.aaa.com. It’s also four cents less per gallon than one year ago.
Of the metropolitan areas in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.20 per gallon, and those in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.82 per gallon, the AAA said in its Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.28, 12 cents more than last week and one cent less than the same time last year.
Demand for gasoline and shifting crude oil prices keep forcing fuel prices higher in Texas and most of the U.S., the AAA said. The December winter storm drove gas prices up while forcing gulf coast refineries to temporarily shut down. The storm also led holiday travelers to leave home early, further contributing to the spike in overall gas demand.
“Busy year-end holiday travel and winter weather impacting refinery operations caused gasoline prices to increase over the last week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Ambruster.
The AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch lists the top five least expensive gas price averages. They are San Antonio at $2.82, Beaumont-Port Arthur at $2.83, and Waco, Wichita Falls and Houston, all at $2.84.
The Texas top five highest gas price averages are El Paso at $3.20, Odessa at $3.12, Midland at $3.01, Texarkana at $2.99 and Abilene at $2.98.
The top five lowest state gas price averages are Georgia at $2.82, Texas at $2.89, Mississippi at $2.90, Kansas at $2.90 and Oklahoma at $2.94.
The top five highest state gas price averages are Hawaii at $5.02, California at $4.44, Nevada at $3.99, Washington at $3.91 and Alaska at $3.75.
The Killeen-Temple area is doing a little better than the state average price, with regular gas going for $2.85 per gallon. The AAA shows Austin-San Marcos with an average price of $2.86 per gallon of regular. The Houston figure is $2.84 and in Dallas it’s $2.90 per gallon.
As for the cheapest gas in Temple, GasBuddy lists 10 stations with a price range from $2.65 per gallon of regular at Sam’s Club at 1414 Marlandwood Rd. to $2.77 at CEFCO at 1212 W. Central Ave.
Four stations in the top ten are priced at $2.69 per gallon of regular. They are Buc-ee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, USA Fuel and Food at 22222 SE H.K. Dodgen Loop, Central Food Mart at 2004 N. Third St., and Third St. Food Mart at 1319 N. Third St.
Sunoco & Stripes at 5511 W. Adamas Ave. was listed at $2.74 per gallon. Both H-E-Bs in Temple were at $2.75 per gallon of regular. Walmart at 6701 W. Adams Ave. had regular gasoline at $2.76 per gallon.