The Bell County Public Health District wants to hear from county residents, and to do so they are launching its first Community Health Assessment.
According to Amy J. Yeager, director of the health district, the assessment is designed to provide valuable health insights into the county’s unique health challenges and priorities.
“This is a chance for us to hear directly from the residents of Bell County as to what they see are the health needs and strengths of our county,” Yeager said.
“While other groups have done needs assessments in the past, this is the first time it’s been done by the health district with the broad goal of hearing from our constituents countywide, where they live or work in Bell County, or both, to set the roadmap for the future of public health in our area,” she said.
Yeager said a Community Health Assessment is a comprehensive study that aims to identify an area’s health needs and strengths.
“By conducting this assessment, the health district can better understand our residents’ specific health issues and develop strategies to address them efficiently,” she said. The Community Health Assessment “will serve as a vital tool to guide our efforts in enhancing the well-being of all Bell County residents.”
Yeager added: “The surveying we are releasing today is the first step in this process. We will be following up over the next several months with focus groups and analysis of data from multiple sources in the county.”
“We want to make sure the work of the Health District meets the needs and the wants of our residents to make Bell County the healthiest place that it can be to work and raise a family.”
Any person who is at least 15 years old and lives or works in Bell County is urged to participate in the assessment. To participate, visit www.bellcountyhealth.org to assess and submit the survey. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 5.