The Temple HELP Center received some much needed help of its own Monday after a donation of supplies by a local church.
The Eighth Street Baptist Church unloaded about 1,000 bottles of water Monday afternoon at the HELP Center in an effort to help local families. The donation was part of a monthly program by the church where its members help local communities.
The church also planned on donating canned food to the center, but due to a lack of space the food was given to the Temple Salvation Army.
Sandra Harrison, of the church, said she was happy that both she and the congregation were able to make an impact for local residents.
“It just makes you feel so good when you are able to help,” Harrison said. “We just had an awesome amount of canned goods, I didn’t realize we had so many until the men brought them in.”
The canned food donation by the church included corn, green beans and tuna.
Will King, program coordinator for the center, said ever since the winter storm bottled water has been one of the items most in demand.
King said he expected the packages of bottled water to quickly disappear within a couple days. He said many in the community seeking help are stocking up on it just in case.
The center, King said, has been serving about 600 residents around the county each month.
“As people come in and get assistance we try and be a one-stop shop,” King said. “We have food and water … whatever we can gather and help people with.”