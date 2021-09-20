Stoney Parker, 58, of White Hall died Sunday Sep 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Stoney Parker, 58, of White Hall are pending with Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple. Mr. Parker died Sunday, Sept. 19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesBelton High student indicted in sexual assault of 13-year-old girlFort Hood soldier dies after allegedly shot in head by another soldierUPDATE: Former Belton officer, 3 Fort Hood soldiers among 10 arrested in prostitution stingUPDATE: Two motorcyclists wounded in shooting off I-35 in TempleTemple man reportedly tried to gouge woman’s eyes out during assaultTemple educator aide Polchinski diesBelton man indicted for alleged sexual abuse of 3 girls2 Temple men indicted on aggravated assault chargesArthur John Polchinski Jr., 61, of Temple, died TuesdayUPDATE: Suspect arrested in Temple burglary, robbery Images Featured Print Ads TOP AGENT FOR AUGUST Engagement Clary – Slaughter Engagement Mack - Ramirez Garlyn Shelton Garlyn Shelton WE BUY LAND DO YOU HAVE CHRONIC LOWER BACK PAIN? Temple Education Foundation COMMERCIAL PROPERTY OPENING SOON _ Scrub Tub Laundry Dietz McLean Optical