Dozens of bibliophiles browsed through hundreds of used books Thursday afternoon — looking for bargains to fill their shelves.
The Friends of the Temple Public Library, a non-profit organization, is holding its annual Labor Day book sale through Saturday on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Hardcover books were priced at $2 with paperbacks on sale for $1.
The sale also includes CDs, films on DVD and Blu-ray, coffee table books, children’s items, cookbooks, fiction and more. Some rare and vintage books had prices ranging from $5 to $200. Sale proceeds will benefit the library.
The sale continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Cindy Buell, a Belton resident, was combing through romance books as she had a stack of choices by her side.
“I love reading books,” she said. “I love books. It takes you to a whole different world without leaving home. I think (the sale) is great.”
Nancy Mills Mackey, membership chairman and incoming president of the Friends of the Temple Library, said turnout for the sale was strong Thursday morning, although customers dropped off by the afternoon. Teachers received a 20% discount on Thursday.
The organization was nearing its goal of raising $2,500 from the sale, which started with a preview event on Wednesday.
By Thursday afternoon, the group had raised about $1,900, Mackey said.
Copperas Cove resident Rick Chollett, a Belton native, said he frequently visits the book sale when it is held.
“I’m a big fan of history but I’ve bought far too many books,” he said. “It’s kind of a habit.”
Mackey said the organization is expected a big crowd on Saturday, the sale’s final day, when people can fill up a provided grocery bag full of items for $5.
Chollett said he plans to make a return visit.
“I’ll be back on Saturday,” he said. “You can get some bargains.”