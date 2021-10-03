Temple Civic Theatre had a good response from the public for its annual thrift sale Sunday afternoon, said Tanya McMillan, production board member.
Visitors shopped for clothing, sampled food truck wares and listened to live music. Some gave blood at a portable unit of Carter Blood Care.
Nelda Jones, first vice president, said she hoped this year’s proceeds from the thrift sale will meet or exceed last year’s amount of more than $2,000.
Any amount will help the theater, McMillan said.
“It’s been a long year and it was dark for several months, which greatly affected our income,” she said.
The theater group began its 2021-22 season in September with the musical “They’re Playing Our Song,” which just ended, McMillan said.
Their next show will be the comedy, “Leading Ladies,” on Oct. 22.
TCT is a volunteer-run theater, she said.
“It’s important to the Temple community because it brings people from all aspects of life together,” she said.
The theater partners with area high schools, Temple College and Academie Musique, she said.
“We have people from all walks of life that have performed in our shows over the years,” she said. “It’s people’s memberships and donations that keep us going.”
Ruby Jett, president of the theater’s board of governors, said its mission is to keep the arts alive and “keep the cultural perspective in the community.”
“We bring six plays each year, two of which are musicals,” she said. “We’re dark two weeks at the end of December. The rest of the time we’re working on plays.”
“They’re Playing Our Song” ended Sept. 19, she said. For “Leading Lady,” the read-through started that night.
“We also have a youth program,” Jett said.
This year’s youth production will be “Aladdin Junior,” she said. It will draw 7- to 18-year-olds from Temple and the surrounding area.
She introduced Gracin Ivey, a sophomore at Troy High School.
“I’ve been in two shows here: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Over the Tavern,’” Ivey said. She was a dancing fork in “Beast,” but had the lead role of Annie in “Tavern.”
This is her sixth or seventh year working in theater at school, she said.
“I love being able to step into someone else’s shoes and being able to tell the story from their perspective and bring different stories to life,” she said. “I actually signed with my first talent agent in 2020, and I hope to act full-time.”
Jones listed the live musical groups as the Temple College Jazz Ensemble, Temple College Vocal Point, Belton High School Harmony Singers and classical guitarist Frank Exom. Also performing were James Stone, Xander Ryan and Jon Holt, she said.