BELTON — Services for Ramona Louise “Nana” Moore, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Moore died Sunday, June 26, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born April 16, 1943, in Gatesville to Raymond and Reva Hagens Collins. She was a beautician.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Bobbie Moore Sr. of Belton; seven sons, Dickie King of Killeen, David King of Salado, Gary King of Youngsport and Bobbie Moore Jr., Dennis Moore, Garry Moore and Karl Moore, all of Belton; two daughters, Brenda Beiner of Grapevine and Feresa Reynolds of Grand Prairie; a brother, Bobby Collins of Groesbeck; a sister, Kathy Bell of Morgan’s Point Resort; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.