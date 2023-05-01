Isidro Miranda, 53, of Temple died Monday May 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Isidro Miranda, 53, of Temple died Monday, May 1, at his residence. Servcies are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUPDATE: Sirens sound in Temple after tornado touches down on North Fort HoodTwo BISD principals named; other positions openChargers select Temple's Johnston in first round of NFL draftExtraco Tower in Temple may become executive hotelMarks removed from courtroom briefly during foul tiradeWendell Williams, former Councilman and banker, dies at age 75DA: 4 videos of key witnesses revealed; Marks objects to new evidence in capital murder trialMichigan officers testify at Marks trialTemple man indicted on indecency with a child chargeWendell Curtis Williams, age 75, of Temple, died Sunday Images