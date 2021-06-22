Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple was rated second in the nation as a teaching hospital by a national publication.
Fortune magazine and IBM Watson Health announced their annual list of the best hospitals and health-care systems in the county. Under the category of best major teaching hospital, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple earned the second spot behind St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce will recognize Baylor Scott & White Medical Center tonight for recognition it received.
“Temple is a big player in the training of new doctors,” Chamber president Rod Henry said. “No one else goes to the extent Temple does in welcoming our new resident physicians upon their arrival.”
The recognition will be part of the Chamber’s annual Showcase, an event that gives new doctors and their families an opportunity to interact with local businesses.
“Showcase gives Chamber members the opportunity to show their products, goods and services, whether its hair styling, car repair, dining out, entertainment or spiritual needs,” Henry said.
“Our members present the new doctors with information about local businesses,” he said. “With the Showcase, now in its 11th year, Temple is second to none when it comes to rolling out the blue carpet of welcome to new arrivals.”