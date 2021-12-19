Texans tired of being cooped up during the pandemic are traveling in force this holiday season.
More than 8.8 million Texans — a 32% increase from last year — are estimated to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 to spend the holidays at locations across the country, despite the threat of the omicron variant.
“Texas residents who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season,” AAA Texas said in a news release.
Most Texans — about 8.3 million — will drive to their destinations, an increase of 27% from 2020 and -7% fewer than 2019, according to the organization.
“Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million Americans planning to head to their destinations in cars despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago,” AAA Texas said. “More than 6 million people are expected to travel by air, while 3 million people are booking buses, trains and cruises.”
Air travel remains popular as airlines will see a dramatic increase in business over last year, the organization said.
“There will be big jumps in the number of people flying, totaling approximately 334,000 domestic, leisure travelers around the Lone Star State — which is a 177% jump from 2020 — and around -20% fewer than 2019 levels.”
Another 171,000 Texans will travel by buses, trains or take a cruise — a 190% increase from last year and a -33% decrease from 2019, AAA said.
Amtrak — which stops at the historic Santa Fe Depot in downtown Temple — reported rail ridership increases.
“Business is now at about 70% of pre-COVID levels, up from 25% at this time in (fiscal year 2020), and based on the current forecast, ridership and revenue is expected to improve to about 80% of pre-COVID levels by the end of fiscal year 2022,” Amtrak said in a news release last week.
Nationally, more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town for leisure, AAA said.
Theme parks, beaches and Las Vegas are top destinations with Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., topping the list of popular travel spots, according to booking data through October.
Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains and other forms of U.S. public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations, AAA said. The Centers for Disease Control also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public places in an area of substantial or high transmission.
AAA said its COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map aids travelers with information about closures, recommendations and requirements when traveling in the U.S. In addition, the CDC provides an interactive map with recommendations and information about restrictions for international travel.
Travelers also are seeing increased costs, ranging from 5% to 36%, for airline flights, hotels and car rentals for Christmas trips.
Motorists should address road safety, AAA said.
“Texans planning to drive over the holidays need to be prepared for slowdowns and breakdowns. AAA Texas expects to respond to more than 38,300 calls for help across the Lone Star State during the holiday period,” the organization said.
AAA said that vehicles that were driven less during the pandemic should be inspected to check key components such as the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels to avoid an unnecessary breakdown.
“It’s important to do this as early as possible in case there is an issue that needs to be fixed,” the organization said.
Motorists also are reminded to obey the state’s Move Over or Slow Down law, which requires drivers to either slow down or more to another lane when disabled cars or emergency vehicles, including tow trucks, are working on the side of a road.