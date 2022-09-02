Michael Paul Harris, 50, of Belton died Sunday Sep 2, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELTON — Services for Michael Paul Harris, 50, of Belton are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mr. Harris died Sunday, Aug. 28, at his residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSix men charged with riot participation after Belton fightShawarma karma: New restaurants planned for Temple areaEXCLUSIVE: Mistrial declared in Temple murder case2 who died in police chase to Fort Worth identifiedTemple Police seek information in deadly hit-and-run case7 Belton ISD library books challengedBelton ISD to hold groundbreaking for new West Temple elementary campusCouncil approves apartment complex despite opposition‘He’s just a baller’: Senior strong safety Donoso delivers for Temple’s defenseTroy officer pursues suspect vehicle to Fort Worth Images