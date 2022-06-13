Linda Kay Watson Washburn, 76, of Temple died Saturday Jun 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Services for Linda Kay Watson Washburn, 76, of Temple are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton. Ms. Washburn died Saturday, June 11, at a Fort Worth hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesBHS student indicted on murder charge in stabbing deathBell County eatery makes Yelp’s top 100 Texas restaurantsPolice: Wrong-way driver killed on I-35Feeling the call to serve: Native Texan becomes Temple church’s new female-led pastorTemple man indicted on two counts of indecency with a childBelton ISD superintendent: Bond election done properly; TEA has no election-related complaints against districtTemple stabbing under investigation as suspect detained'A terrible thing': Woman shot at close rangeTemple Community Clinic to break ground for new facilityDriver killed in wrong-way collision identified Images