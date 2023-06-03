Young athletes will definitely get a kick out of these summer camp opportunities.
The CTX Coyotes Football Club is holding one- and two-week camps for area youths who want to improve their game or learn basic soccer techniques.
“Our camps will be instructed and coordinated by the Coyotes coaching staff and led by current Coyotes players,” said club owner Manuel Velasquez. “It’s a great way to learn the game, and we will have some other fun activities for children to enjoy.”
The first session will be June 19-23, and the second will follow on June 26-30. Each week will include morning and afternoon events.
The morning camp will begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon. Kids 3-7 will attend camp at Hat Trick, 217 N. Main St., and those 8-16 will train at Korompai Soccer Complex, 1909 Curtis B. Elliot Drive. The afternoon session will be at Hat Trick for kids 3-7 years old.
“Our camps will focus on skills and ball techniques, footwork, strategies and teamwork and fun,” Velasquez said. “We will also have some trial matches.”
Visit the team’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/gocoyotesfc — for registration instructions.