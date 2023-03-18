Drivers making their way through West Temple will need to wait a little bit longer as the city finishes work on one of the area’s major roads.
Work to complete phase II of the Kegley Road project is now expected to be completed sometime in early to mid-April. Officials said this deadline could change depending on the weather in the coming weeks.
The road work on this section of Kegley includes widening the street itself to three lanes as well as other infrastructure improvements.
City spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said there are two layers of asphalt that need to be placed before the road can be opened, with the first completed earlier this month on March 10.
“There are still other construction activities, such as installing sidewalks and guardrails, that need to be done prior to laying the final layer,” O’Connor said. “The intent is not to damage the final layer of asphalt with heavy equipment. The road will be striped, and street signs installed after the final layer is installed.”
Officials said the Kegley Road project consists of four phases that have been worked on by the city since 2018.
The first phase of the project went from the road’s intersection with Adams Avenue to 865 feet south of it, and was completed in January of 2019. The second phase, which is what the city is working on now, will continue the improvements to the road’s intersection with Blue Star Boulevard.
Improvements to the road, aside from its widening, will include curbs, gutters, a drainage conveyance, sidewalks and additional water lines to increase connectivity in the area to the city’s water system.
Once the second phase of the project is completed, officials said they will open the new portion of the road at least until the next two phases begin.
Phases III and IV of the project are expected to begin later this year in September and be completed in December of 2024.
So far, officials said the project has cost the city $6.25 million, with the next two phases estimated to cost an additional $9.4 million.
Previously, O’Connor said the road will be usable to motorists from Adams to Interstate 35 during the final two phases, even as construction continues.
City officials said work to expand and improve the road originally was needed due to poor underlying soil conditions beneath the existing street.
Over the years, O’Connor said, the clay soil the road was built on has seen “substantial vertical movement, causing the roadway to deteriorate to the point of reduced drivability.”
“Improvements to Kegley Road provide needed capacity in response to the growth in West Temple,” Jason Deckman, senior planner for the city, said. “Our goal is to let drivers choose the most efficient path across the roadway network. The improvements to Kegley Road, as well as planned expansion on Old Waco Road, will provide alternative routes for north-south travel between Belton and Temple.”