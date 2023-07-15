Living Well in Bell, a monthly speaker series supported by the Temple Community Clinic, will discuss ocular health during a free event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sammons Community Center in Temple.
The 40-minute program will feature William White, an optometrist at the Baylor Scott & White Health Eye Institute; Dr. Larry Jiang, an ophthalmologist at the Baylor Scott & White Health Eye Institute; and Dr. Calvin Eshbaugh, an ophthalmologist at the Baylor Scott & White Health Eye Institute, and will be followed by a 20-minute question-and-answer session.
“Living Well in Bell sessions are designed to address issues that affect our overall wellbeing, including physical, emotional, social, spiritual and financial health,” Hollie Spinn, a Temple Community Clinic spokeswoman, said in a news release. “Since there are many aspects in our day-to-day life that impact our wellbeing, Living Well in Bell exists to provide resources to help you along your journey.”
Although Living Well in Bell speakers have discussed mental health, physical therapy and women’s health in past sessions, the session Tuesday will focus on all things eyes — cataracts, macular degeneration, Lasik surgery and more.
“Don’t miss this chance to answer all your vision questions,” Spinn said.
Dr. Patricia Sulak — a nationally recognized gynecologist whose wellness education program, Living Well Aware, sponsors the Living Well in Bell series alongside the Altrusa International of Temple and the Temple Founders Lions Club — previously called the series one of the great things about the Temple-area community.
“There are so many things that are going on in this wonderful community and the fact that the Temple Community Clinic has this free lecture series is great,” she told the Telegram last summer. “It’s really unique that people can show up and hear from the experts for free, so I want to encourage the community to not miss this event.”
Residents can contact the Temple Community Clinic at 254-771-3374 for information on the event at 2220 W. Ave. D.
“Our community is so fortunate to have medical providers willing to share their vast knowledge with the community,” Sherri Woytek, the executive director of the Temple Community Clinic, said.