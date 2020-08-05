At the Commissioners Court on July 15, sounds like it’s time for a statue move. The museum says there is no room big enough for it and we all know at the cemetery there is a risk of vandalism.
Why not raise enough money to build a room around it that celebrates the diversity of opinion we witnessed at the Commissioners Court. The room can contain video, audio and pictures telling the story of how each views this statue. Use the actual video and audio from the Commissioners Court. If it’s impractical to build the room at the courthouse then find a place somewhere appropriate to build such a room. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor president pledged $10,000 to move it. That’s a good start to raising the money we need to preserve our diversity of opinion.
That history I heard needs to be preserved alongside the passionate interpretation so many young people displayed.
Typically, complex problems such as this end up with winners and losers. This time around let us move forward by beginning a celebration of diversity. Opposite and passionate opinions can reside right beside each other.
Let us prove that it’s OK to speak your mind even if it’s different than the mainstream. It takes every person and every idea to build a great community. Let’s build that community with a foundation of inclusion and diversity.
Gregory Daniel
Belton