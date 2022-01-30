BELTON — Horses were cutting up this past weekend at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center.
The year-opener for the American Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association, a branch of the American Cutting Horse Association, the show drew 123 entries Saturday and about 85 Sunday, said Cary Sims, show secretary.
Raena Wharton of Wimberley, an ACHA director and two-time reserve world champion, said there were many classes. These included those based on the age of the horse, the money the horse has won, the money the rider has won and youth classes.
There was also a class for riders 55 and older. The association has riders who are approaching 80 years old and others who are less than 10, she said.
“It’s one of the few sports where men, women and children can compete against one another,” she said. “There’s no gender division and if the youth rider wants to compete against a trainer they would be allowed to do it.”
Occasionally some of the youngsters are good enough to compete against their parents, she said. The horses are not encumbered by a young rider who weighs, say 50 pounds, as opposed to an adult who weighs 250 pounds, she said.
“Cutting is based on cutting a cow out of a herd,” she said.
At a ranch the cowboys might have separated a sick cow, a bull or a cow that was being sold, she said.
“Originally the cutting horse had to be trained and talented, because cattle have a strong herd instinct,” she said. “It’s the horse’s job to keep the cow from going back to the herd.”
The horse has to be trained well enough to respond to what the cow does, she said.
“The horse has to be quick, athletic and agile enough to block the cow,” she said. “It’s kind of like one-on-one basketball.”
Cutting horses have at least a year of training before they can compete, she said.
“The rider can’t rein the horse,” she said. “You can use your feet but you can’t use your hands without a penalty point.”
The association stresses the family aspect, she said.
“This is something the entire family can do,” she said.
On the arena floor, Morgan Thornton, 13, of Coldspring and Boons Miss Jazz were getting ready for their Sunday afternoon run. He’s been riding cutting horses for about four years. His dad, Terry Jones, a NCHA world champion, got him into the sport, he said.
Morgan won the McDonald’s Shootout last year here in Belton.
“It’s just fun, being out there in the show pen and showing your horse,” he said.
Sims said there will be a cutting horse show Feb. 18-20 in Belton. There will be two cutting horse shows here in March.
“It’s open to the public to come and watch,” Wharton said. “Anyone who loves good horses should enjoy this sport.”