In an effort to help local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Temple Daily Telegram launched a new section on its website called “Central Texas Takeout.” The page includes a list of local restaurants that are offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.
“Local restaurants have been particularly hard hit by the shelter-in-place order,” Telegram General Manager Don Cooper said. “While they are closed for dining in, many are trying to serve customers and stay in business through takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. We wanted to do something that would make it easy for our audience to take advantage of those options.”
The restaurant listing is available at TDTNews.com/ CentralTexasTakeout or through a link on the homepage. The list is compiled from information supplied by the Temple, Belton and Salado chambers of commerce and includes more than 120 restaurants along with their address, phone number, website and services offered.
There is no charge to be included in the listing. Additional promotional opportunities are available by contacting the Telegram’s advertising department.