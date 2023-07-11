Anita L. Johnston, 90, of Hillsboro and formerly of Salado died Tuesday Jul 11, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SALADO — Anita L. Johnston, 90, of Hillsboro and formerly of Salado died Tuesday, July 11, at a hospice facility. Services are pending with Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images Articles4-story hotel initially approved for Temple Mall parking lot sitePolly Phillips Dymke, age 49, of Temple died July 2, 2023As veteran disability claims soar, unaccredited coaches profit off frustration with VA systemTemple ISD unveils new updated logos11 small Temple fires resulted from illegal fireworksKyle Logan Volk, age 23, of Salado died Tuesday, June 27Temple teen to sign her children’s science book at libraryWith no new funding from the state, Texas schools are breaking open the bank to pay for teacher raisesWith new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipientsTexas House, Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes Images