The family of Taurean Thyron Johnson, 39, of Temple is worried about him.
The last time Johnson, an Air Force veteran, was seen or heard from was July 23 — reportedly at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple, according to a flyer distributed online.
Johnson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He is black with brown eyes and black hair.
Neither Temple nor Killeen police departments have reports on the missing man, according to officials.
The Fort Hood Fallen administrator has been in touch with Johnson’s mother, she said Thursday, but didn’t know if his mother was able to get a case number.
According to the Fort Hood Fallen, both Temple and Kil-leen departments are aware of Johnson’s missing status and have been contacted.
Johnson’s daughter didn’t respond to attempts to contact her by press time Friday.
If anyone knows Johnson’s location, they are asked to call the Fort Hood Fallen hotline at 832-402-2551.