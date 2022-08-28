The announcement was a surprise in some circles — although not unexpected: Extraco Banks has sold its iconic 10-story downtown Temple skyscraper to Austin-based Redeem Investments.
Formerly known as the First National Bank building before its merger with Extraco Banks in 1991, the tower is a Temple landmark at the corner of Main Street and West Avenue A. The Downs brothers had established the bank in a modest wooden shoebox of a shop in January 1882. Flavius Foster Downs (1856-1940) served as president until his retirement in 1934.
As Temple grew, the bank and the Downs brothers prospered. By the early 1900s, the brothers wanted a landmark that would reflect their bank’s economic strength and progressive spirit.
In 1908, they contracted with the Fort Worth architectural firm of Marshall R. Sanguinet (1859-1936) and Carl G. Staats (1871-1928). Thanks to their close working relationship with the Santa Fe Railway and notable Temple citizens, the firm built what many regarded as the best buildings in Central Texas.
When the two-story First National building was completed in May 1908, the Temple Daily Telegram hailed it an “architectural triumph” of limestone and copper. The interior included four teller windows framed by steel grills, Italian marble countertops, mahogany-lined telephone booths and cloak rooms, and ornamental hand-painted ceiling in ivory and sienna tones. Although its size was modest — 30 feet wide by 70 feet deep — the majesty of the building’s design dwarfed all other downtown edifices.
Lawyers, physicians, real estate brokers and other businesses occupied the second floor, meaning that First National Bank became the seat of power and deals for the county.
Even after the deaths of the Downs brothers, the building remained a symbol of Temple’s thriving success and drive.
William Guy Draper (1894-1975) became bank president in 1938, just as Bell County was recovering from economic collapse during the Great Depression. In less than five years, Temple and Bell County were radically changed — most notably by the opening of Camp Hood and McCloskey Army Hospital, each begun in rented offices on the bank’s second floor staffed by the commanding generals and support staff.
Both military installations were at first slated for closure after World War II, but by 1950 both were permanent — becoming Fort Hood and the Central Texas Veterans Center.
That helped Central Texas swell with people and industry.
Bell County’s population shot up to 73,824 in 1950 and increased by 27% to 32% every decade thereafter. Belton reported a population of 6,246, a milestone for the county seat after it had lost 5.5% during the Great Depression. By 1950, Temple boomed nearly 65% to 25,467. By far, the most astounding growth happened in Killeen, which swelled from 1,268 to 7,045 — a whopping 456%.
Thus, 1950 was a bellwether year with vigorous, long-ranging changes. Many of the county’s venerable institutions reorganized and regrouped.
Formerly a doctor-owned hospital, Scott & White reorganized into a non-profit hospital and the for-profit Scott and White Clinic.
In the post-World War II years, the Texas Highway Department (now called the Texas Department of Transportation) launched massive plans to upgrade and expand the state’s highway system, connecting to a vast proposed federal network that ultimately led to the completion of Interstate 35 in the 1960s.
Also in 1950, the city of Temple acquired 32 acres in South Temple, a government-surplus site of a former German prisoner-of-war camp near McCloskey Hospital that seven years later would be the new home of Temple College.
The 1950s also became a decade of breaking hide-bound traditions and attitudes.
Plans also began on a new building for Dunbar High School, the historically black high school. The school opened in 1952. Temple Housing Authority constructed low-income housing: Jonathan Moore and Crestview, Temple’s first public housing projects.
Although Christ Episcopal Church quietly welcomed black worshippers in the 1930s, the church achieved a more significant milestone in April 1953, when the vestry voted that all services would be desegregated. The vestry’s actions predate the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision, Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education, and the rising tide of civil rights protests and demonstrations.
Other remarkable changes soon followed downtown: In 1953, Temple solidified its reputation as a Czech cultural center with the relocation of SPJST headquarters to downtown.
Like the Downs brothers before him, Draper saw the need for a new bank building to reflect the city’s changing times and expanding influence.
Draper announced in September 1950 plans to build a new 10-story, $1.2 million home for First National on the site of the 1908 building. The new structure was the first of its kind to be built in Temple since its late 1920 boom days when the Hawn and Kyle hotels were constructed.
The architectural firm of Wyatt Cephas Hedrick (1888-1964) of Fort Worth provided the design; Robert McKee Construction of Dallas was the builder.
Hedrick, architect and engineer, assumed ownership of Sanguinet & Staats when the two retired. Hedrick’s firm parlayed close connections to Temple to bring the city into the 20th century, first with the Art Deco or Moderne-style Temple City Hall, completed in 1929.
“Much like the Prairie style that flourished a decade earlier, it represented an attempt to come to terms with the dramatic changes brought on by industrialization and modernization, and sought to break free of historical precedents and to forge a modern expression,” said Christopher Long, architectural historian.
Hedrick’s firm also was responsible for Scott & White Hospital’s striking round towers when it moved to its present location on South 31st Street in 1963.
For more than seven decades, First National — later Extraco — bank building stood as a Temple landmark towering over other buildings as the home base for financial and other business, legal and political professionals.
Time took its toll as the banking industry changed. The Extraco building sat mostly empty on its upper floors. Redeem Investments no doubt has big plans that will alter downtown once again as renovations to historic structures are underway.
Maybe someday residents will look back at the 2020 decade as transformative years, just like the 1950s.