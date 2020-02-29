When it was announced that Temple would open its 2020 football season against Longview, the same team that ended the Wildcats’ 2019 season, it set off the curious speculation as to whether Temple had ever played another opponent successively.
In one sense, the answer is yes. The Wildcats have played the same team in back-to-back fashion. In another sense, the answer is no.
Temple has played back-to-back games on a few occasions, but not too many folks who witnessed those events are still around.
It was fairly common for teams to play twice in a season in the pre-UIL era (1920) when opponents weren’t as readily available and travel wasn’t nearly as simple. Temple and Belton sometimes matched up twice as did Temple with Waco and even McGregor. Temple also played a team twice in the same season on a couple of occasions in the 1990s, going against Killeen twice in 1993 and Round Rock Westwood. Of course, both of the rematches came later in the playoffs and not successively.
Playing successively was not as common, but it did occur.
In 1905, Temple played Fullview Academy twice and split the outcomes. In 1917, Temple swept Eddy in back-to-back games.
The last and most significant of those back-to-back affairs came in 1922 against Waco in games billed as the “classic of the southwest.”
The two teams had not met that season and were in separate districts. Both were undefeated coming into the game. Temple swept through its regular-season games, culminating in a 14-6 victory over Austin High. Floyd Betts was in his fourth year coaching the Wildcats and his team — led by captain Jack Jones and Raleigh Dangeleisen — was still strong after a 10-1 campaign in 1921.
Waco was on the cusp of beginning its dynasty under Paul Tyson and his superstar back Booty Johnson.
The UIL’s football playoff system was still in the toddler stage and word of what teams would meet in the postseason were sent to schools via telegram messages.
Temple officials originally were informed that the Wildcats would face Del Rio in bi-district, but those plans changed and they drew a first-round bye while Waco dispatched Palestine.
It still wasn’t a given who the Wildcats would meet the following week. It had been announced that weekend that Temple would play Corpus Christi in the quarterfinal round. That decision was reversed and blamed on a miscommunication in the telegram message and the Wildcats were matched against Waco, a familiar foe from some of their earliest seasons of existence.
Betts, along with Temple superintendent L. G. Proctor and principal Jim Head, who was Betts’ predecessor, met with Tyson and the Waco superintendent to hash out details of the quarterfinals game at a neutral location in Eddy. Tyson made a strong push to host the game at the Cotton Palace in Waco, but the Temple officials managed to get the contest played at Woodson Field that Friday afternoon.
Temple dominated statistically and managed to contain Johnson. Neither team, however, scored in the first three quarters, and it was a 20-yard drop-kick by Johnson that gave Waco a 3-0 lead.
The Wildcats answered, though, when Jones connected on a 30-yard drop-kick to make it 3-3.
Temple had a shot to win it, but a long, awkward kick by Dangeleisen missed the mark and the teams played to a stalemate.
With no tiebreaking mechanisms in place, be it statistical or overtime, they were forced to play again to determine who would face Corpus Christi in the semifinals. This time the game was at the Cotton Palace the next Friday afternoon.
The rematch didn’t bode well for the Wildcats. Johnson found his footing on his own turf and the Tigers were too much for the Wildcats. Waco won 30-0 to end the Wildcats’ legitimate bid for a state title berth. Waco routed Corpus Christi in the semifinals and topped Abilene for the first of four state titles in the 1920s for Tyson’s Tigers.
It was another 18 years before the Wildcats reached their first title game.
The defeat in the rematch with Waco was Betts’ final game as coach of the Wildcats. He left Temple soon after to start the football program at Dallas Highland Park, which now has more wins than any other Texas high school.
As for ending the season against one team and starting the next season against the same opponent, this appears to be a first for Temple.