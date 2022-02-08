Services for Elsie Anna Cabla, 101, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jay Thomas officiating.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Cabla died Sunday, Feb. 6, at a local nursing home.
She was born June 1, 1920, to Charlie and Teresa Mikeska Martinek in Oscar. She married Mathu John Cabla on June 1, 1938. She was a member of Seaton Brethren Church. She was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 47, and a former director of the Seaton Cemetery Association.
She preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Young; a sister, Dorothy Tomasek; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seaton Cemetery Association, c/o Calvin Skrabanek, 13107 State Highway 53, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.