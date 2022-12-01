Services for Jerry Lynn Lucas, 52, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Lucas died Sunday, Nov. 20, at a hospital in Temple.
He was born Dec. 2, 1969, to Alphonso and Hattie Lucas in Louisiana. He married Rosario Felix Martinez July 16, 2016. He worked as a mechanic and contractor for the military.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, D’Arius Senter, Crescenio Martinez, and McLendon Millirons, all of Temple, and Johnathan Martinez of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Amanda Lucas of Temple, and Alexise Lucas of Fort Worth; his parents; one brother, Alphonso Lucas Jr. of Belton; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.