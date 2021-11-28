I don’t know who George Aldridge in Belton is but his letter is misleading.
I am quite aware of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and what he has said. Big Bird had no business getting into politics and Cruz correctly said so. As far as the Texas secession, I saw that clip in context and pulled cuts for my radio show.
Cruz was asked a hypothetical question about Texas secession and what would happen if we did. He plainly stated that he was not ready for any kind of secession, but here is what it would look like in answer to the kid’s question.
Lynn Woolley
Temple