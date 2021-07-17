LAKE BELTON — The Luck of the Lake Belton Poker Run made a big splash Saturday for the Temple-based Central Texas Children’s Center.
The captains of 70 boats picked up their first poker chip Saturday morning at the North Point Marina in Cedar Ridge Park. They gathered six more chips at stops around the lake before returning to the marina, trading their chips for playing cards and finding out who held the winning hand.
The best hand won a trophy. The worst hand won a statue made of trash. There also were prizes for finding any of the 20 rubber ducks released on the lake.
The poker run was sponsored by the Central Texas Children’s Center, a day care for children with special needs. It brought in $20,000 last year, said Jennie Schneider, executive director.
“We provide programming for children with special needs, and their families,” she said.
CTCC’s trained staff works with special needs children and their siblings, to give their families a break, she said.
Schneider said some of the 13 board members have children who have gone through the center’s program.
“We take care of typical kids and children with special needs because we want them to be in an inclusive environment,” she said.
Rick Smith, a CTCC board member, said the nonprofit was founded in the 1950s, originally to fight against polio. It works with United Way, the Lions Club and other groups, he said.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” he said. “We couldn’t do this without our sponsors. Almost everything has been donated.”
Brooke McFarland of Temple has been a board member for three years and this was her second year to join the team of volunteers helping with the poker run.
“My daughter actually goes to the center,” she said. “It’s close to my heart. The teachers are wonderful.”
Haley Posey of Holland said she’s been working at the CTCC for about nine years.
“When they get to pre-K age, if they qualify they could go to a district school,” she said of the children in the program.
“Those children would be bused to us for afterschool care. We currently have about 100 enrolled.”
Scott Mathieson of Belton piloted his Majak fishing boat in the poker run. Four people rode with him.
“It’s not an actual race,” he said. “That’s why somebody like me with a small motor gets to participate.”
Bruce Lemieux, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, said they were including the poker run in their normal safety patrol. They are typically at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, he said, but also get to Lake Belton. Their main concern is marine safety.
“If we notice anything, we’re going to advise people,” he said.