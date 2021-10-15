BELTON — Just Between Friends Bell County, a biannual pop-up shop for maternity and children’s items, had the Exposition Building at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton filled with more than 115,000 items Friday — all of which are available for purchase.
“We do two (pop-up shops) a year: one in the spring and one in the fall,” Nicole Euting, a Just Between Friends Bell County owner, said. “We have owned Just Between Friends Bell County since 2012 … and this is our biggest one. We’ve been so busy that I haven’t even had a chance to total shoppers yet.”
This year, nearly 190 local families contributed to the 115,257 total items for sale.
“Just Between Friends Bell County is committed to continue our tradition to affordably help Bell County families,” the Bell County Expo Center posted to its website. “This sale features all-season clothing and shoes plus everything related to kids and pregnancy.”
Euting — who believes anything needed to raise a child can be found at their pop-up shop — alluded to how it is important for families to stock up for the next six months.
“It’s going to be a cold winter, and we have basically everything that they could need for a cold winter … like snowsuits,” she said. “There are also predictions of a toy shortage for Christmas this year, but we have gently used toys for sale that have all been safety checked.”
Although shoppers won’t purchase every item logged in the event’s inventory, customers are expected to get close.
“I’d say we sell about 70 to 75% of it by Sunday,” Euting told the Telegram.
Area residents may attend the sale’s remaining two days from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bell County Expo Center.
“Sunday is our half-price day … so any item that has a tag without a star on it is 50% off,” Euting said.
Free general admission tickets can be requested online at bit.ly/3DPA8hN.