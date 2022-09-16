CORVALLIS, Ore. — Services for Margaret Graham Johnson, 81, of Corvallis, Ore., and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Corvallis.
Interment will be at a later date in Holden, Utah.
Mrs. Johnson died Saturday, Sept. 10, in Corvallis.
She was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Provo, Utah, to Ray Clegg Graham and Barbara Hanks. The family moved to Burley, Ida., when she was young, and she grew up there, graduating from Burley High School. She subsequently attended Brigham Young University. She married Hyrum Johnson on June 5, 1963, in Salt Lake City. She was a Mormon. She lived in Temple for more than 30 years, leaving in 2011.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010.
Survivors include three sons, Edward Johnson of Eugene, Ore., David Johnson of Tucson, Ariz., and Christopher Johnson of Burke, Va.; two daughters, Suzanne Woods of Corvallis and Katherine Johnson of Northfield, Mass.; two brothers, Wayne Graham of Springfield, Ore., and Marvin Graham of Lehi, Utah; four sisters, Carolyn Sappington of Gilbert, Ariz., Laureen Vance of Vista, Calif., Jean Hennis of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Marilyn Morley of Malad, Ore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Latter-day Saint Charities, any local adult literacy program or the American Red Cross.
McHenry Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Corvallis is in charge of arrangements.