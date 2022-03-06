Increasing demand, less supply and a rise in the price of oil are all leading to a higher price for gasoline at the pump, and neither the Temple area nor the entire state of Texas are an exception.
In Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood, the average price of regular gasoline Sunday afternoon was $3.624, reported AAA, up almost 9 cents from Saturday and about 40 cents higher than a week ago. A month ago, the figure was $3.047 and a year ago it was down to $2.452.
The AAA-recorded Texas average price for a gallon of regular Sunday was $3.668, up about 9 cents from Saturday. A month ago, the statewide price was $3.103. A year ago it was $2.493, close to a $1.20 increase.
The state and Central Texas are doing considerably better than the national average. AAA’s Sunday average price was $4.009 per gallon, close to a 40-cent variation. The national average is almost that much higher than it was only a week ago, when it was $3.604. A month ago, the national average was $3.439 and a year ago it was down to $2.760.
The state’s metropolitan areas are holding pretty close to the state average. Sunday’s AAA figure for Dallas was $3.660 for the average price of a gallon of regular. Austin registered $3.660 and Houston had $3.679.
“Crude prices continue to surge as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to bring uncertainty to the market,” AAA reported. “To help counter the impact of rising oil prices, the International Energy Agency has coordinated a release of 60 million barrels of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico.”
A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries may cause prices to continue to rise, AAA reported.
As for where to find the cheapest regular gasoline in Temple, GasBuddy posted a survey of the top 10 stations.
Number one was the 7-Eleven at 1805 S. General Bruce Drive at $3.19 per gallon.
Next came the Shell station at 4005 S. General Bruce Drive at $3.41 per gallon.
Third was the Shell station at State Highway 317 at $3.45 per gallon.
Four stations tied at $3.49 per gallon. They were the 7-Eleven at 2903 S. General Bruce Drive, unbranded at 22222 SE H.K. Dodgen Loop, Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave., and Mobil and 7-Eleven at 8882 W. Adams Ave.
Eighth in line was Sunoco and Stripes at 5511 W. Adams Ave. at $3.56 per gallon.
Two locations tied at $3.59 per gallon. They were Sam’s Club at 1414 Marlandwood Rd. and H-E-B at 1206 W. Adams Ave. at $3.59 per gallon.