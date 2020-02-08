BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Pedro “Pete” Salazar Ramirez Sr., 80, of Belton will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Ramirez died Monday, Feb. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 18, 1940, near Taylor to Luz and Natividad Salazar Ramirez. He grew up in the San Gabriel community. He worked as a welder for American Desk, Griggs Equipment and Wilsonart, and retired in 2004. He then worked for Indeco Sales in Temple until 2010. He married Elisa “Alice” Juarez on April 18, 1959, in Rockdale. He moved to Belton in 1960 and was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Pete Ramirez and Justin Ramirez, both of Belton; three daughters, Mary Jane Zaragoza and Betty Lou Ramirez, both of Belton, and Gracie Hebert of Azle; three brothers, Manuel Ramirez, Thomas Ramirez and Casper Ramirez; two sisters, Lionor Riojas and Gregoria Medina; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. with Oscar Valeriano officiating.