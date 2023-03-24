Services for Jessie Frances Brooks Smith, 91, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Temple First Church of the Nazarene in Temple with the Rev. Darin Pound officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Smith died Wednesday, March 22.
She was born May 1, 1931, to James William Brooks and Bessie O. Hood Brooks in Temple. She was a member of the Temple First Church of the Nazarene. She graduated from Temple high school and attended Kings Daughters School of Nursing. She married Jack Nelson Smith on Jan. 30, 1949. She worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse in Temple and Cleburne nursing homes.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Norman; two sons, Ronald Smith and David Smith; a sister, Carol Nix; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple First Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.