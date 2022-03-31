Area events this weekend include Temple College’s annual jazz festival, a special lecture at the Bell County Museum, First Friday in downtown Temple, and more.
Bell County Museum lecture
Award-winning author S.C. Gwynne will give a lecture presentation at 6 p.m. on Friday as part of the Bell County Museum’s 2022 Spring Lecture Series.
Gwynne’s presentation, “The Bitterness and Brutality of the Civil War’s Final Years,” is based on his most recent book, “Hymns of the Republic.”
S.C. Gwynne is the acclaimed author of “Empire of the Summer Moon,” which spent 82 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He has written many pieces for Texas Monthly, where he also served as an executive editor. Prior to his time at Texas Monthly, Gwynne worked for Time Magazine as a correspondent, bureau chief and senior editor.
Admission is free. The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
First Friday
Businesses across downtown Temple will come together to host First Friday, an event featuring live music, shopping and more, this Friday evening.
As part of First Friday Mexiko Café, 116 S. First St., will offer a Latin-themed block party featuring vendors and music from DJ Taurus.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., also will hold a block party for First Friday. Food will be available from Cajun Cauldron food truck and Martian Folk will provide live music.
Total Elegance Creations Events Center, 15 S. Main St., will host a special guest appearance by the Easter Bunny as part of First Friday festivities. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to meet the world-famous guest.
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will stage an art show and vendor sale at 5 S. Main St. Also, artist Noel Johnson will hold an art sale on the sidewalk next to O’Briens Irish Pub.
The Yard Food Truck Plaza in downtown Temple will hold a special party called “Down at the Yard” featuring live music by Amber Dreams. Participating food trucks will include Taqueria Mi Lindo Nayarit, Chock Full of Cheese, 808 Island Grindz and Mama Lama Mobile Kitchen.
Precious Memories and Gift Shop, 17 N. Second St., will host a spring-themed Santa and also a petting zoo with live bunnies and goats.
Temple College Jazz Festival
Temple College is hosting its annual jazz festival this weekend. This year’s special guest musicians are trumpet player Greg Gisbert and trombonist Wycliffe Gordon.
School performances and clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday on the TC campus. Gisbert will present a clinic at noon. He also will perform a concert 7:30 p.m. Friday with the Temple College Jazz Ensemble and Temple College faculty. An all-star jam session will be held at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple.
On Saturday, school performances and clinics will take place on the TC campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a clinic by Gordon at noon. He will perform a concert with the Temple Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Temple College is located at 2600 South First St. Tickets for the shows are $5 for students and $20 for adults and may be picked up at the fine arts office. All concerts take place in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center. For information call 254-298-8555.
Celebrity Host Dinner
The Temple Children’s Museum is slated to host its second annual “Celebrity Host Dinner” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s theme is “TV shows you grew up watching.”
“Join us for our second annual Celebrity Host Dinner — a fun evening of hijinks, challenges, jokes, singing, dancing and a small auction,” the Temple Children’s Museum said in a post to its website. “Reserve your table for eight, choose the favorite TV show you grew up watching, decorate your table with your theme and put on your costume.”
For information and reservations, visit templechildrensmuseum.org.
Picnic in the park
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free picnic in the park event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at James B. Wilson Park, 1909 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
Families are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the day with other families.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, will hold a free Family Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. This month’s theme is “Storytime” and children will have the opportunity to hear “campfire stories” during a special reading time as well as making arts and crafts. Each child will be able to make their own journal and storytelling cubes.
“Lonesome Dove,” a temporary new exhibit, also is available at the museum. The exhibit captures the visual imagery of the “Lonesome Dove” television miniseries with 55 framed images taken during the production of the miniseries. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Just Between Friends
Just Between Friends, a large-scale sale featuring children’s clothes, strollers, toys and other merchandise, will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Sale hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For information and free tickets, visit bellcounty.jbfsale.com.
Barrow anniversary celebration
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold a six-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. The event will include a farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., food trucks, boutiques and inflatables for children. The celebration also will feature live music with performances by Lady in the Men’s Room at 11 a.m., The Haulers performing at 4 p.m., and Lilly and the Implements at 7 p.m.
Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Trail
Tickets are available on www.centraltexastickets.com for the Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Trail, a self-guided tour of local wineries and breweries set April 1-3.
Tickets cost $25 each and participants will have the opportunity to experience the flavors of seven Central Texas wineries and four Central Texas breweries. The ticket is valid for one exclusive offer at each participating location over the trail dates.
Participating brewery locations include Bold Republic Brewing Company, Fire Base Brewing Company, Tanglefoot Brewing, and Red Caboose Brewery & Distillery.
Participating winery locations include 3 Texans Winery & Vineyard, Axis Winery, Dancing Bee Winery, En Gedi Vineyards & Winery, Kissing Tree Vineyards, Moose & Goose Winery, and Red Caboose Winery & Vineyard.
A punch card for the event may be picked up at the Temple Chamber of Commerce or from participating wineries and breweries.
Live music
Crimson River Ministries will present a gospel concert featuring two quartets, The Down East Boys and Master’s Voice, 7 p.m. Friday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church. Tickets are $22 for general admission (outside two sections of pews) and $25 for the artist circle option (middle two sections of pews). For information and tickets, visit crimsonriverministries.com. The church is located at 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Megan Brucker will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Tequila Songbirds will perform 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Jazz trio Mark Scott, Jacob Silva and Chirag Gokani will perform 8:30 p.m. Friday at Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in Temple.
Casey Donahew will perform 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Chris Max will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Oxford Comma Duo will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Backroads Band will perform 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gommert’s Café, 115 W. Travis St. in Holland.
Cody Widner and the Wild Horses Band will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Jody’s restaurant, 1219 S. First St. in Temple.
Fundraisers
Knights of Columbus No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 and KJT Society No. 114 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC Hall at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish will be available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $7. Desserts will be available for purchase. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Knights of Columbus No. 7197 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $12 each and include fried or grilled fish and sides. Uniformed emergency responders and children age 10 and younger may dine for free. Patrons may drive through or dine in. Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Church garage sale and silent auction
Temple Bible Church will hold a community wide garage sale 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 8, and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, at The Outback Building, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
The church also will hold a silent auction. Online bidding opens 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, and closes 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. A walk-through of the silent auction will be available 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 8, and 7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Crossing in Creekside Building, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple. For information visit templebiblechurch.org.
Proceeds will benefit the Arabian Peninsula and Discipleship Unlimited programs.
Keep Salado Beautiful plant sale
A plant sale benefiting Keep Salado Beautiful will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, at The Nature Co. of Salado, 371 S. Main St. in Salado.
Master Gardeners will be on site to answer questions and offer advice.
Denver Mills golf tournament
The 26th annual Denver Mills Golf Tournament, which benefits the Tablerock Festival of Salado, will take place Monday, April 4, at Mill Creek Golf Course, 1610 Club Circle in Salado.
The tournament will begin with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start will be at 1 p.m.
There will be two Hole-in-One Prizes: the first is for a new car from Don Ringler Chevrolet in Temple and the second is to split $10,000 with Tablerock, sponsored by Greg Fariss, owner of Salty Creek Carpentry.
Other prizes include some cash giveaways, a $150 ice chest from Ace Hardware, and a gift certificate for four holes of golf.
For information, visit tablerock.org.
J.A.I.L. golf tournament
The Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives (J.A.I.L.) ministry will hold a golf tournament Monday, May 23, at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen. Registration will take place 7-8 a.m.
The event will include a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin and a hole in one prize.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministry, which provides programs for juveniles and adults in jail. For information call 254-933-8506 or email jailmin@jailmin.org.
