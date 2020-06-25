The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, has a weekend packed full of family friendly events, including gallery openings, a free concert and a free film screening.
New exhibits
Several new exhibits will open 4 p.m. Saturday at the CAC. During the gallery openings, which run 4-7 p.m., the CAC will have bisque painting activities available. Families will have the opportunity to create a red, white, and blue mug or another bisque piece.
The new exhibits include:
+Central Texas Art League, “Aperture; A Breach or Opening” in the McCreary Gallery
+Jane Dunnewold, “Inspired by the Masters & Sacred Planet” in the Saulsbury Gallery
+Hershall Seals, “A Moby Dick Experience” in the Carabasi Gallery
+Roger Sadler: A Retrospective in the Howard Gallery.
Additionally, a mini-exhibit will be shown in the display cases in the lobby. “A Step Forward” and “Happy Hoppin’ Bunnies of Hope” feature the work of Barbara Cardinal-Sorge. The artwork will be available for purchase. Pieces from the “Happy Hoppin’ Bunnies of Hope” cost $18 each. Clay slippers from “A Step Forward” will be available for $100 each; birthday mugs will be sold for $12.
Proceeds from the sales help fund CAC programming, performances and exhibits.
Aaron Stephens concert
A free concert by Aaron Stephens will be take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the CAC auditorium. His musical style is a mix of soul, jazz, and folk. His influences include artists such as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan and John Mayer.
The High5Hotdogs food truck will be onsite providing concessions 4-8 p.m. Saturday.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will hold a free screening of “My Favorite Year” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the CAC.
“My Favorite Year” is set in 1950s New York and the age of live television. Benjy Stone is a young writer on a major comedy-variety show. He is assigned to chaperone that week’s guest Alan Swann, a faded movie star and renowned womanizer and drinker. Benjy’s job is to try and keep Swann sober and above all else, make sure he shows up for the live broadcast on Saturday evening. Benjy and Swann have a number of adventures throughout the week. In the end, both learn lessons in life from the other.
The free screenings are held 2 p.m. the fourth Sunday of the month at the CAC.
COVID-19 guidelines in place
The CAC follows suggested guidelines for social distancing onsite and requires patrons to wear a mask in the CAC facility. During the concert, patrons will be spaced appropriately with the auditorium holding up to 50 percent capacity, according to the governor’s guidelines for the venue.
While these events are free, a suggested donation of canned goods or $5 will help support the Churches Touching Lives for Christ non-profit program.
“Bring the family out to the CAC and enjoy getting to see each other again and have some fun. We appreciate your support and look forward to giving back to the community and to those in need with this event and during this time in our society,” CAC Marketing Director Jane Boone said in a news release.
For more information call 254-773-9926 or visit cacarts.org.