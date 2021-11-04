Area events this weekend include Rosebud’s annual city-wide garage sale, a ruck march in Temple, live music and more.
Ruck march
Groups of veterans will carry their memories — along with up to 40 pounds of food — through downtown Temple this weekend as part of a biannual event. The 6.2-mile long march, set for Saturday, is hosted by the non-profit group Rucks on Main. The organization holds the event twice a year, one near Veterans Day and one near Memorial Day, to honor and remember those who have served.
The event will be the group’s third ruck.
The march this year will begin at 9 a.m., with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m., at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way (West Avenue A). There is a $55 registration fee.
Participants in the march will be given a wristband and a T-shirt for the event, as well as a free beer once the race is completed for those 21 and older with their identification. Runners will follow a map on the group’s website, with volunteers also helping to direct them so they won’t get lost.
To register for the event, visit rucksonmain.org.
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to host First Friday, an event that features live music, shopping opportunities and more.
There will be two open house receptions during First Friday to let the public know about major public and private downtown improvement projects that will be starting soon. A “meet and greet” event will be held 5-6:30 p.m. in front of the Arcadia Theater, 110 E. Central Ave. The Turner Behringer Real Estate development team will share information about plans to restore the Arcadia Theater, the Hawn Hotel and the Sears building. Company representatives will be available to answer questions from the public. KPA Engineering and Cove Planning and Landscape Architecture will hold a public reception in the lobby at 19 N. Main St. Visitors will be able to learn about several projects, which will be on display for viewing and discussion.
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St., will hold a block party to celebrate First Friday and Veterans Day. An axe-throwing trailer will be on site, Wade Ralston will provide musical entertainment and food will be available from Lupita’s Tacos food truck.
The Temple Children’s Museum and the Bell County Medical Alliance will hold a kids bicycle safety event 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at 11 N. Fourth St. Bicycle helmets will be fitted and given away and the museum’s newest exhibit, “Pedal Power,” will be open for families to see. A puppeteer also will be on site to teach lessons about bicycle safety.
Other events for First Friday will include an art show sponsored by Artist2Artist Showcase in the courtyard at 5 S. Main St. and the “Virtuoso Violins” from Academie Musique performing at several locations around downtown Temple.
Late skate
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a “late skate” skateboarding event 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The event will include music, food and a skate competition. The event is open to skateboarders of all ages and their families.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will hold its free monthly Family Day program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
This month’s theme is fire safety. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about fire safety and the history of the fire department.
The museum is located inside the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
‘An Evening of Stories and Songs’ with Chris Hillman
Chris Hillman, the original bassist of The Byrds, will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
The performance, dubbed “An Evening of Stories and Songs,” will include Hillman reading excerpts from his memoir “Time Between: My Life as Byrd, Burrito Brother and Beyond.”
Hillman will perform songs from every group in his six-decade career, including The Hillmen, The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, Souther-Hillman Furay Band and the Desert Rose Band.
Joining Hillman on stage will be former members of the Desert Rose Band: renowned vocalist Herb Pedersen and multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson. The concert will feature the music chronologically, including some songs that Hillman has not played on stage before.
Tickets are $40 for CAC members and $45 for non-members. For information or to purchase tickets, visit cacarts.org.
TSO piano trio
The Temple Symphony Orchestra will present its second concert of the season with a Sunday afternoon performance featuring the TSO piano trio. The concert will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Members of the trio are: Dr. Kiyoshi Tamagawa, piano; Suzanne Jacobson, violin; and Cory Blais, cello. Dr. Tamagawa is professor of music at Southwestern University in Georgetown. Jacobson is concertmaster of the Temple Symphony Orchestra and the Waco Symphony. Blais is principal cellist of the Temple Symphony Orchestra and cello instructor at the Academie Musique in Temple. He also plays in the Waco Symphony.
Featured on the program will be “Trio in E major, K. 542” by W.A. Mozart, “Piano Trio (2003)” by Jennifer Higdon, and “Trio in B-flat major, Op. 97 Archduke” by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Tickets will be available at the box office or by contacting Jan Salzman, executive director, via email at TempleSymphony.com or by phone at 254-778-6683.
Rosebud annual garage sale
A community wide garage sale will take place Saturday in Rosebud, located 25 miles east of Temple on State Highway 53. Shoppers will have the opportunity to hunt for bargains all over the town. The sale will include more than 100 vendors selling items along Main Street and at private residences.
The event also will feature food vendors and food trailers. For information, contact the Rosebud Chamber of Commerce at 254-583-7979.
Belton senior center events
A country and western dance will take place at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Music will be provided by The Good Ol’ Boys band. Those who attend are asked to bring a covered dish to share.
The center will hold a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and its annual arts and crafts sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Belton Senior Activity Center will hold a Veterans Day celebration 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. A reception will start at 8:30 a.m. Area veterans and their families are encouraged to attend.
Santa at the Depot tickets
Santa is making a special trip to Temple on Saturday, Dec. 4, to visit with children at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. Tickets are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com
Tickets are $5, plus fees. Children 2 and under are free. Only 250 tickets are available for each of three time slots: 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each ticket includes a visit with Santa and a gift bag for children.
Visitors will have the opportunity to marvel at the sights and sounds of the holiday season as they wander through the winter lights on the Santa Fe Plaza and enjoy Christmas music. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase from Kona Ice.
General museum admission will be closed on Dec. 4 to prepare for Santa’s visit.
‘Our Town’ tickets on sale
Tickets for the Temple High School production of “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com. Performances will take place 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door (if seats are available). Seating will be limited because the play will be performed with the audience seated on the stage with the actors.
Through the everyday lives of its citizens, this Pulitzer-Prize-winning play tells the story of a fictional American small town, Grover’s Corners, N.H., between 1901 and 1913. The play follows the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry and eventually die.
All performances will take place at the high school, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Temple College Orchestra
The Temple College Orchestra will give its fall concert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center in Temple.
The program will include works by Russian composers Mikhail Glinka and Anatol Liadov, French composers Cécile Chaminade and Léo Delibes, and English composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
The Temple College Orchestra is directed by Dr. Alexander Corbett. Admission to the concert is $5 for adults. It is free for students and members of the Temple College Alumni and Friends Association. Proceeds will support scholarships for music students at Temple College.
For information on this concert and other events sponsored by the Temple College Fine Arts Division, call 254-298-8555 or visit www.templejc.edu.
Live music
The Out of the Blue Band will perform at a country and western dance 7:30 p.m. Friday at the VFW at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Wes Perryman will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and The Merles Duo will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Tejano DJ Oz will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 3892 at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Broken Arrow will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Bake sale
The Seaton Brethren Christian Sisters will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Kolaches, cake, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, tamales, pecans, homemade canned goods, sandwiches and homemade soup and chicken dressing will be available for purchase.
A resale shop will feature gently used items for sale.
A drawing will feature a handmade quilt and gift cards from local businesses as prizes, Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports. The event is free and open to the public.
Holy Trinity 5K
A 5K fundraiser for Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
This year the school is encouraging individuals with physical disabilities to participate in the 5K, which will support the nonprofit organization Adaptive Adventures. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/htchs5k.
BEEA rummage sale
The Bell Extension Education will hold its annual rummage sale, which benefits Bell County 4-H scholarships, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Seaton Community Center, 12301 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Items for sale will include household goods, small kitchen appliances, clothing, tools, bicycles, Christmas decorations and more. A drawing will be held for a handmade quilt.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Designer Purse Bingo
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, which helps abused children, is seeking sponsorships for its upcoming Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser.
This year’s event will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Several sponsorship levels are available: the Maya Angelou for $1,000; the Monarch Butterfly for $600; the Blue Moon Butterfly for $450; the Adonis Blue Butterfly for $350. Individual tickets may be purchased for $60 each. For information and sponsorship details, call 254-939-2946 for Holly at ext. 104 or Brittney at ext. 101.
Fashion Bingo
The Women’s Society at St. Luke Catholic Church is holding a “Fashion Bingo” fundraiser Sunday at the church’s parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Participants will play bingo and have the opportunity to win designer purses and jewelry. Doors will open at noon and games will be played 1-4 p.m.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. The event will include a drawing for prizes of wallets and wristlets. Tickets for the drawing cost $5 each or five for $20.
For tickets or information, call 254-718-2991.
Sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody area (The Grove).
Plates cost $12 for adults and $6 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
St. Mary’s Casino Night
St. Mary’s Catholic School will hold its annual Casino Night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include games, live and silent auctions, and drawings for prizes. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.
Tickets, which are available at the school’s office or online at www.smtrust.org, are $50 each. The event is open only to those age 21 and older.
Turkey dinner
The annual St. Mary’s Traditional Turkey Dinner, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and will include turkey, dressing, roll, coleslaw, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert. Limited seating will be available and patrons may also get plates to-go.
