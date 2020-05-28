The Temple Parks and Recreation Department facilities, programs and events have been largely suspended for the last couple of months to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. The department has worked hard to develop responsible operating plans and aim for the safe, gradual reopening of services and facilities as well as summer programming to include day camps and swimming pools, according to a news release from the city of Temple.
The city of Temple plans on reopening the following city facilities and summer programs:
+As of May 26 Sammons Indoor Pool is open. Modified hours and additional details will be forthcoming.
+Summit Recreation Center will open on June 1. Additional details will be forthcoming.
+The Railroad & Heritage Museum will open on June 2. Please visit templerrhm.org for additional details.
+All city owned pools, which includes Walker Pool, Clark Pool and the Summit Outdoor Pool will open on June 8.
+Summer camps will open on June 15. Camps will have limited availability to ensure health and safety of all. For more details on camps, please call 254-298-5690 or visit templetx.gov/summercamps.
+Wilson Recreation Center, Gober Party House and Blackmon Community Center are closed for recreational programming but are expected to be used for summer programs.
The following are closed until further notice:
+City athletic programs
+City park playgrounds
+City park restrooms
+City park pavilions / Rentals
+City skate park (Miller Park)
+City splash pads
+Sammons Community Center
+Lions Junction Family Water Park will be closed for the summer.
+Municipal splash pads in Temple and Belton remain closed.
Health and safety is the department’s highest priority in planning to serve park and facility visitors, program participants as well as the city staff who serve them, the news release said. The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will ensure safety measures are taken at each facility.
In addition, all facilities and programs will serve at a reduced occupancy level based on the ability to meet social distancing guidelines. Each facility has unique features and city staff are working to maximize the spaces that can be used for programming while meeting all guidelines.
For information contact the parks and recreation department at 254-298-5690.