Film Review - Bird Box: Barcelona

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gonzalo de Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in a scene from "Bird Box: Barcelona."

 (Andrea Resmini/Netflix via AP)

It’s funny to think back to December 2018, that pre-pandemic world, when everyone decided that they wanted to spend their holiday breaks watching a terrified, blindfolded Sandra Bullock try to escape a mysterious force that compels people to suicide. Before “Tiger King,” before “Squid Game,” “Bird Box” was a phenomenon for Netflix. Sure, they self-report their numbers and keep metrics like viewing hours, households and watches intentionally vague, but they also don’t tout all their movie-star driven pictures like that: “Bird Box” was an unambiguous hit.