Looking for something to do the first weekend in 2020? Local events include First Friday in Temple, a Family Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple, and film screenings at the Salado Public Library.
First Friday
Downtown Temple’s monthly First Friday event will begin 5 p.m. and will feature shopping, dining and entertainment provided by local businesses.
Benny’s Ristorante Italiano will offer a live show by Elvis Presley tribute artist David Frei in honor of The King’s birthday.
The Hub will provide holiday drinks and snacks and late night shopping.
A grand opening reception for The Parlour Antiques and Oddities will take place 5-8 p.m. with free snacks and beverages. The Parlour is located on the bottom floor of the Kyle building, 111 N. Main St.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will offer a chance to get cozy during the free monthly Family Day event. The Cabin Fever Pajama Party Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Everyone can come dressed in their favorite PJs and enjoy crafts, a story corner and other fun activities.
The museum hosts a free Family Day event the first Saturday of each month. Regular admission charges apply to the rest of the museum. The museum is located in the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Salado Public Library
The Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St., will provide several entertaining activities this weekend.
Two winter break movies will be shown, beginning with “Abominable,” which will be shown 1-3 p.m. today. The film “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will be show 1-3 p.m. Friday. All ages are welcome, and popcorn will be served at both showings.
The library will also host a crafting event 4 p.m. today for kids in first through fifth grade to make marshmallow snowmen and enjoy some hot cocoa. Younger siblings will need parent assistance.
The library will also host a Super Smash Bros. Tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The doubles tournament is open to ages 13 and older. Players can bring a partner or get matched up with someone at the event. Players must register by Friday. Registration can be completed online at tinyurl.com/slrt7dp.
Bliss Bridal Bash
The seventh annual Bliss Bridal Bash will take place 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
The wedding showcase will feature vendors, prize drawings, giveaways, a fashion show, hair and makeup experts and more.
Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com and will also be sold at the door.
Polar Bear Plunge
The annual Polar Bear Plunge, presented by Temple Parks and Recreation, will take place 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth Street in Temple.
Costumes are encouraged. The day will begin with the costume show and contest, followed by the plunge and the belly flop splash-off.
Hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided for those who can brave the chill. Registration costs $20 per person, and can be completed at Sammons Indoor Pool, or by calling 254-298-5930.
Nature in lights
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s annual Nature in Lights event, featuring five and a half miles of holiday light displays, will be open nightly from 5:30-11 p.m. through Jan. 5.
The entrance is located at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road near Lake Belton. For more information, visit hood.armymwr.com.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
Shorty Grisham and Friends will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Mark Richey will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
The Debonairs will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
