Central Texans looking for something fun and festive to do this weekend have lots of options, including multiple Christmas plays, shopping events and more.
Chrome & Carols
The United Way of Central Texas will hold its annual fundraiser, “Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees,” virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event will take place 6 p.m. today.
Fully decorated Christmas trees with more than $1,000 worth of gifts will be given away as prizes in a drawing.
The event also will include live and silent auctions.
A $20 fee is required to participate in the drawing and auctions. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each, 70 for $50 and 200 for $100.
Registration for the event is available online at www.uwct.org.
Winners will be able to pick up their prizes within a week from the event.
‘A Christmas Carol’ in Salado
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will host its 28th annual production of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” starting this weekend at the Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Adapted for the stage by Harry Sweet, “A Christmas Carol” is the tale of the transformation of Scrooge from a miserly old skinflint into a caring and giving soul.
It has a cast and crew of 63 people. Some are newcomers to the play and several have been associated with the play since its inception 28 years ago, according to Jackie Mills, producer and creator of the events at Tablerock.
This year’s production will be directed by Thom Wilson, a Temple resident and retired U.S. Army veteran. He has directed “A Christmas Carol” for Tablerock several times and using his artistic talents has also designed and crafted many of the sets used in Tablerock’s productions.
Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12.
Tickets are available on centraltexastickets.com and cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children age 12 and younger.
Christmas on the Chisholm Trail
The Belton Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual “Christmas on the Chisholm Trail” event this weekend in downtown Belton.
The event, which includes arts and crafts vendors, live music and food trucks, will kick off 6 p.m. Friday and will continue from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday with most activities taking place by the Bell County Courthouse.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no parade this year and Santa will not be at the courthouse. Vendors will be spaced out to allow for social distancing. Everyone in attendance will be asked to wear a mask and follow other COVID-19 safety measures.
‘Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol’ at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will present “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Chained and shackled, Jacob Marley is condemned for eternity unless he can redeem the miserly Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scrooge’s heart is opened — but not before Marley discovers his own.
The production stars Michael J. Fox, Kathy Owens, Dennis Williams and Eric Shephard.
Limited in-person seats are available due to social distancing. Tickets are $12 for students and $20 for adults.
This show also will be live streamed at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42305. Cost for live streaming is $20 for an individual and $50 for families.
First Friday
First Friday, which features food specials, after-hours shopping and live music, will take place this Friday at multiple businesses in downtown Temple.
Those who attend First Friday events are asked to adhere to social distance guidelines. For addresses, directions and more information about participating merchants call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5378.
Santa at the depot
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host “Santa at The Depot: Drive-Thru Edition” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Temple.
Participants in this drive-through event, which will take place along Avenue B in front of the museum, will have the opportunity to see a gingerbread exhibit, wave to Santa, and drop off their letters for Santa in a special mailbox. Each child in the vehicle also will receive a special goodie bag.
No registration is required. For information visit https://bit.ly/3eucVWG.
Christmas market
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold a Christmas market event Saturday.
The event will feature vendors selling hand-made arts and crafts outdoors on the grounds of the brewery. Those who attend will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Temple Symphony Orchestra concert
A wide variety of holiday favorites will be presented at the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple.
The concert will not be open to the general public due to COVID-19 restrictions, but will be live streamed on the Temple Symphony website, templesymphony.org, and on Facebook.
The featured performers are vocalists Teri Johnson, Priscilla Santana, Sara Harris-Baker and George and Penny Hogan. David Perez-Guerra is the pianist.
Each of the vocalists will perform several solo selections. The entire group will sing two selections at the end of the concert. Some of the songs to be presented are “Silver Bells,” “The Christmas Song,” “Jesu Bambino,” “O Holy Night,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”
Parade of Lights on Lake Belton
Dead Fish Grill and Franks Marina, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, will host the annual “Parade of Lights” 6 p.m. Sunday on Lake Belton.
The event features boats decorated with holiday themes and lights.
Temple Christmas parade
The city of Temple’s annual Christmas parade, set 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, will be a little different this year due to COVID-19. The parade this year will reverse the rolls of the attendees and floats, with people driving trough the displays to help maintain social distancing.
This year’s theme is “Night of Lights.”
Visitors to the parade will be slowly guided along the route by a Temple Fire & Rescue vehicle, with contact between participants and attendees being restricted.
The parade route will start at West Central Avenue and South 11th Street and will wind through the Santa Fe Plaza before concluding at South Ninth Street.
Parade attendance will be free.
Salado Christmas Stroll
The Salado Christmas Stroll, which features live music and lots of opportunities for shopping with many businesses holding extended hours, will take place this weekend.
For full event details and more information visit www.salado.com/christmas-stroll.
All Salado Christmas Stroll patrons are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Christmas on the Farm
Slice of Heaven Educational Farm, 17851 FM 1123 in Holland, is holding “Christmas on the Farm,” a family friendly holiday event every Saturday through Dec. 19.
General admission to the event is $10 per person. Activities include hay rides, crafts, face paintings, barrel train rides and more.
For full event details or to prepurchase tickets visit www.sliceofheaveneducationalfarm.org.
Central Texas Master Singers concert
The Central Texas Master Singers will perform a holiday concert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door, if available. For advance tickets visit https://tinyurl.com/y39n45ko.
Winter Water Wonderland
Registration is now open for “Winter Wonderland,” a holiday-themed swim party in the indoor pool at Sammons Community Center set 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Guests will be able to swim, do crafts, and enjoy some snacks. The event is open to all ages.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2QvCuf0 or call 254-298-5690.
Sammons Community Center is located 2220 West Ave. D in Temple.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
