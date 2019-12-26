The post-Christmas weekend will continue to offer holiday-themed fun for family and friends, including shopping and crafting opportunities, light displays and movie screenings.
Royal Street Art Walk
The galleries and shops on the south end of Salado will be open Friday night for the Royal Street Art Walk.
On the fourth Friday of each month, Royal Street comes to life from 6-9 p.m. for an engaging visual arts experience focused on highlighting the quality, edge and diversity of the artistic talents that make up RAW. Since 2017, other businesses in the Royal Street area have joined the movement and added new layers to the RAW experience by featuring their choice of visual artists at their locations during the Art Walk.
Featured businesses during RAW include Benton’s Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Salado Glassworks, Sirril Art Gallery, Barrow Brewing Company, FSG Fine Jewelry, Stagecoach Inn and more.
Fourth Friday Sip and Shop
The monthly Fourth Friday Sip and Shop will take place 5-8 p.m. Friday in Salado.
Every fourth Friday of each month, businesses throughout the village offer after-hours shopping in historic downtown Salado’s many boutiques, art galleries, wineries and more. Local shops will offer special sales, beverages and snacks. Participation in the event is free and open to the public.
Free Film
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free showing of “The Sound of Music” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third Street in Temple.
The film society will host a preshow welcome, give commentary and historical content about the film, as well as interesting tidbits after the show. The film society will also sell popcorn and drinks prior to the film.
The Beltonian Theatre
The Beltonian Theatre in Belton will be open this weekend and offering several events for the whole family.
The theatre will be open 8-10 a.m. Saturday morning for breakfast and cartoons on the big screen.
The Beltonian will also be showing the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday. Kick-off is 3:25 p.m. Admission is free. Seating is limited and will begin 30 minutes before kick-off. Tickets can be picked up at The Beltonian anytime the theatre is open for business.
The theatre will also be showing the film “Elf” through Jan. 1. For show times or more information, visit thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Youth Makerspace Hour
Temple Public Library will offer Legos, crafts and other STEAM-related activities 2-3 p.m. Saturday in the first floor Teen Space. The event is geared toward ages 10 and older. For more information, call the Children’s Reference Desk at 254-298-5557.
National Card Playing Day at Salado Public Library
The Salado Public Library will celebrate National Card Playing Day 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
The library will provide all types of card games, and guests are welcome to bring their favorite card games long, including Pokemon and YuGiOh. All ages are welcome.
Nature in Lights
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s annual Nature in Lights event, featuring five and a half miles of holiday light displays, will be open nightly from 5:30-11 p.m. through Jan. 5.
The entrance is located at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road near Lake Belton. For more information, visit hood.armymwr.com.
Other items on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Friday
DJ Tejano Outlaw will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Brady Honeycutt will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Kathryn Stredwick and Dustin Brown will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
Baraja de Oro will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Paul Benton will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado
———
35 South will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Sunday
Paul Benton will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Tuesday
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a New Year’s Eve dance 8 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post No. 3892, located at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights. Champagne and breakfast will be served at midnight.
———
A New Year’s Eve dance will be held starting 8 p.m. Tuesday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple. Reservations are required. For information call 254-773-7088.
———
The Old Friends band will perform at a New Year’s Eve dance starting 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
———
The Billy Holt Band will perform at a New Year’s Eve dance starting 6 p.m. Tuesday at SPJST Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
———
Branded Heart will perform at a New Year’s Eve celebration starting 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraiser: Sparta VFD
Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fireworks stand to help raise funds to build a new station on Sparta Road.
The Mr. W. Fireworks stand, located on FM 439 across from Nomad’s convenience store, will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 20-29; is closed Dec. 25; and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 30-31.
