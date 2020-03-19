Concerts, events and other cultural activities are postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple is canceling all events and will be closed to the public now through May 4, a news release said.
“The executive directors are enhancing communication among employees and addressing the recommended guidelines from the CDC and other public officials locally and statewide regarding recommended precautions,” the release said. “All staff, visitors and event attendees should watch the CAC social media and website for any further developments and postings. Our primary concern is for everyone to remain calm and as safe as possible.”
For information visit the CAC’s website, cacARTS.org.
Temple Civic Theatre productions have been rescheduled.
The theater’s board of governors decided to delay the opening of “Beehive” until May 15. It will still run for two weekends as planned. In addition, “Leading Ladies” auditions, originally scheduled for March 29-30, are canceled. Also, “Dorothy in Wonderland” will no longer open on its originally scheduled date of April 24.
“We are looking to reschedule that show as well,” the theater said in a news release.
The TCT box office will remain open during regular hours — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays — but officials ask that patrons either call or email when possible.
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183 in Bartlett canceled its monthly breakfast set for March 21.
“We will resume next month if at all possible,” the post said in an email. “Thanks to everyone for their support in this matter.”
The Bell County Expo Center announced Tuesday afternoon that the Foreigner concert scheduled for April 25 in Belton was postponed.
Jennifer Weir, director of marketing and public relations, said the band postponed most of their spring tour dates, and they are working on rescheduling the event.
She said tickets will still be valid for the new date, and if ticketholders are unable to meet the new date they will be able to get refunds where they purchased their tickets.
Laurie Simmons, city of Temple spokeswoman, announced that Temple Parks and Recreation Department canceled the inaugural Paws on the Plaza event scheduled for March 21, as well as the Bush’s Spring Chicken 10K Run scheduled for March 28.
The Bell Extension Education Association’s 15th annual Luncheon and Style Show will be postponed. The event originally was scheduled to take place March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion. A new date has not yet been determined. Anyone with questions can call 254-985-0145 or 254-913-7111.
The Hometown Huddle set for March 21 was canceled. With the recent spring break extension announced by University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the Hometown Huddle venue, and the recommendation to cancel large events for the preventative measures of coronavirus, the Hometown Huddle sponsor United Way of Central Texas made the decision to cancel the 2020 event. The event will reschedule in 2021.
Salado Winery & Salado Wine Seller announced on March 2 that the 2020 Texas Wine & Rouge Art Fest, scheduled for March 28-29, would be canceled.
In a news release, winery owners June Ritterbusch and Shelton Vickers announced that many folks’ desire to forgo large public gatherings, in addition to the ever-present weather risk and ongoing construction in the village led to the ultimate decision.
Ritterbusch said sometimes one factor on its own wouldn’t have determined the decision, but all the factors together made it happen.
KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado, announced Friday that the Northbound & Down music festival scheduled for March 21-22 was canceled.
In a statement released on social media, the brewery owners announced they have been in contact with local health authorities and will continue normal operations and make changes as deemed appropriate.