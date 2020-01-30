Temple Civic Theatre will present its production of Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” beginning this weekend.
Performances will be Friday through Sunday and Feb. 6-9. Sunday performances will begin 2:30 p.m. and all other shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.org.
Director Natasha Tolleson said the cast has been rehearsing since the second week of December, with a short break over the holidays.
She said “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is a difficult play to stage, and it was originally produced as a three-act play. For this production it was divided into two acts. She said rehearsals have been going very well.
“I have phenomenal actors who are very serious about their roles and have done a lot of work,” Tolleson said. “So the acting is very high quality in the show.”
The play shares the story of Big Daddy Pollitt and his very dysfunctional family. The family gathers in the plantation house to celebrate Big Daddy’s 56th birthday. Despite the festivities, the mood is somber as the news that the patriarch is slowly dying of cancer makes the rounds.
“The play deals with the truth; truth and reality versus people being unable to face the truth,” Tolleson said. “So you have Big Daddy Pollitt who’s just come back from this clinic. He thinks that he’s going to be OK. His family, except his wife, knows that he really has cancer. So it is Big Daddy coming to grips with his mortality. And his youngest son Brick, his marriage is falling apart due to events that are not within the play but are discussed. And it has to do with Brick facing his truth, as well as Big Daddy facing his.”
Tolleson said audiences will be amazed at the quality of the acting, and the entire production is very solid.
“It is still universally applicable to today as it was when it was written in the 1950s,” she said.
Tolleson added that “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is a wonderful, classic part of American theater.
“And our production at Temple Civic Theatre is excellent in all areas,” she said.