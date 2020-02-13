This weekend’s events will include a literature-based family show, the Mother Earth News Fair and the Father Daughter Dance.
Mother Earth News Fair
The Mother Earth News Fair will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The fair is the nation’s largest and longest running sustainable lifestyle event, and will offer more than 150 workshops covering topics like homesteading, meal planning and prepping, smoking meat, gardening and harvesting, natural health and wellness, raising chickens and more.
The event will also include livestock displays, demonstrations, and a marketplace featuring dozens of regional and national vendors.
Wristbands and day passes will be available at the door. For more information, or to check the program schedule, visit MotherEarthNewsFair.com/Texas.
Father Daughter Dance
The 21st annual Father Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble, will take place this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
The dance, hosted by Temple Parks and Recreation, will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event is reserved for fathers of all ages with daughters 18 and younger. Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Admission is limited and tickets will not be sold at the door.
A special needs dance will also take place 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday. It will be a more sensory-friendly version of the dance for dads with special needs daughters. Dads can sign up for the special needs dance by calling Terri Holloway at the Temple Parks and Recreation office at 254-298-5690.
Micky and the Motorcars
Texas Music heavyweights Micky and the Motorcars will return to O’Briens Irish Pub in Temple Friday with special guests Taylor Branch and the Lonestar Ramblers.
Doors will open at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.
Everyone is an Artist
The Bell County Museum will host Everyone is an Artist in celebration of the newest exhibit “Young at Art.” The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be special story readings of “Where the Wild Things Are,” and kids are invited to make their own monster hands and create their own monster pop-up story page.
The event is free and all ages are welcome. The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
“Judy Moody and Stink”
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center is working with various community partners to present new family shows as part of its Literacy in Theater program this spring.
The first show of 2020 will be “Judy Moody and Stink” 2 p.m. Sunday.
This dynamic sister and brother duo takes audiences on a hilarious adventure. As usual, Judy is in a mood. After seeing her classmate’s picture on the front page of the newspaper, Judy wants to be famous and sets off to find fame and happiness. All the while, Stink and his foul-smelling sneakers become a real distraction as he vies for the coveted Golden Clothespin Awards. Judy Moody and Stink are the perfect pair for their imperfect capers that lead to fun, mystery, sibling rivalry and, in the end, true friendship.
All shows in the Literacy in Theater program are literature-based and accompanied by music. The family shows promote communication, education, science, and social studies with an emphasis on language arts. At each performance, children will receive a copy of a story to take home.
Tickets are available online at cacARTS.org.
Benefit concert
The Academie Musique of Central Texas will present a benefit concert by violinist Michael McLaughlin, accompanied by Li-Ping Wu, 7 p.m. Sunday in the Christ Episcopal Church sanctuary.
The performance will feature works by Sibelius, Ysaye and Bach. The event is free and open to the public, and donations are accepted. All proceeds will go to the Academie Musique Scholarship Fund.
The church is located at 300 N. Main St. in Temple. For information email mmaclaughlin@a mcentex.org.
Other items on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
A Valentine’s Dance will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Music will be provided by Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition.
———
The Lena Armstrong Public Library in Belton will host a Storytime Valentine’s Party from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. Storytime will include crafts and snacks. The library is located at 301 E. First Ave.
Friday
A Valentine dance featuring Grupo Pression and DJ Sauvestio will take place 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 E. Highway 190 in Temple.
———
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host a Valentine’s Day Date Night Friday. Doors will open and live entertainment provided by Mark Warren Music will begin 5:30 p.m. A gourmet meal, catered by Pig & Pickle food truck, will be served to guests at their seats at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at TheBeltonianTheatre.com or at the theatre during opening hours.
———
Barrow Brewing Company will host a Singles Awareness Day Mixer 6 p.m. Friday. Everyone is welcome to meet at the brewery, 108 Royal St. in Salado, for a fun evening of Singles Bingo, local craft beer and live music by Rodney Pyeatt.
———
A country and western dance will take place 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in downtown Temple.
———
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Big Ant will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2505 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Full Throttle will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
Walker Honey Farm, 8060 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Rogers, will host an afternoon of Valentine’s-themed fun from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
———
DJ Grito and DJ King will perform during a Party Nite event 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2505 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Lilly and the Implements will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
35 South will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Sunday
Jo Ellen and the Box of Chocolates will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Seaton Brethren Church sausage supper
Seaton Brethren Church will hold its annual sausage supper fundraiser starting 3 p.m. (until sold out) Saturday, Feb. 15, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Plates are $10 each and to-go plates will be available. The menu includes homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, new potatoes, green beans, bread, homemade desserts and tea or coffee.
The event also will include a bake sale, a drawing for prizes and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministry of the church and community projects. The event is open to the public.
BEEA Luncheon with Style
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold its annual fundraiser, the Luncheon with Style, 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion, 103 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Roaring 20s”. The event will include a fashion show and performances by the hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s and catered by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $20 each and are available by contacting 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. To make a table reservation contact 254-931-4034.
Funds from the event support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
Project Troy
Project Troy, a non-profit group, will hold its annual barbecue cookoff March 27-28 at Trojan Park, 110 E. Austin St. in Troy.
Friday night events include a cornhole tournament, concessions by TYFC and music by a DJ provided by Project Troy. There also will be a fish fry Friday at the volunteer fire department.
The cooking begins on Saturday. Judging of entries is open to anyone age 18 and older. Those wishing to be a judge must sign in at the community center, located at 201 Main St. in Troy, 15 minutes before the category you want to judge. Categories and times are: beans at noon; chicken at 1 p.m.; ribs at 2 p.m.; and brisket at 3 p.m. An awards ceremony will be held at about 5 p.m. at Trojan Park.
Funds raised from the event will benefit the needs of the Troy community. For information email Dawn Jones at projecttroytexas@gmail.com or visit www.projecttroytexas.wordpress.com.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.