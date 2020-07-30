The Central Texas chapter of the American Guild of Organists is sponsoring an online concert on Friday from the First United Methodist Church of Temple, 102 N. Second St.
This Central Texas chapter, which recently reorganized from a two-year hiatus, is celebrating the music of J.S. Bach through an hour long program on the church’s Reuter Pipe Organ — an instrument built in 2004 in Lawrence, Kan.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing for us to give to the community,” Carl Bradley, FUMC’s organist, said. “We hear that organists are a dying breed and while we hope that’s not true, we have to be realistic about it. I hope this makes a statement that those of us who are playing today love organ music.”
Bradley, 80, said Joyce Jones — Baylor University’s organist emerita — will be featured in the performance.
“It was just breathtaking to watch her play, and know that here’s a woman that has probably played every major pipe organ in our country and the world,” he said. “So sitting here, listening to her and watching her play was just terrific.”
Bradley, who has served as FUMC’s organist since 2007, hopes this musical performance will bring residents closer together — especially during a time where many people are struggling from the effects of COVID-19.
“I just want to make them aware that we’re still very interested in sharing our music with other people,” he said. “Hopefully this will bring our community a little closer together. These are pretty tough times for all of us, so hopefully this will serve as an avenue of positive communication.”
Bradley said the concert will be available to stream after noon on Friday on the church’s website, fumctemple.org.