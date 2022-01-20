Young thespians will bring a classic board game to life this weekend as the Milam Community Theater will present its youth production of “Clue”. Other activities include the annual Day for Women event in Temple, a Sami show in Belton, live music and more.
Day for Women
The Temple Daily Telegram’s annual Day for Women event, which features shopping for all ages, door prizes, health and beauty vendors, and a special guest speaker, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s guest speaker will be Candace Cartwright, founder of Foster Love Bell County. Foster Love works tirelessly to raise awareness and mobilize the community to care for those in the child welfare system.
Tickets for the event are available online at centraltexastickets.com and cost $10 for general admission, $25 for luncheon tickets, and $35 for VIP tickets. In addition to lunch and admission to the vendor area, VIP tickets also include a VIP bag, personal journal, VIP lanyard, and entry to win the VIP door prize.
“We are hosting over 50 locally owned vendors,” said event coordinator Lauren Ballard. “Each year, the event draws an average of 500 attendees who look forward to shopping with the many local businesses. You never really know who, or what, you’ll see, and that’s the fun of it.”
Milam Community Theater to present ‘Clue’
The Milam Community Theater youth program will hold performances of “Clue” 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, “Clue” is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
“Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up,” the theater said on its website.
Tickets are $8 and are available online at www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
Sami arts and crafts show
A Sami arts and crafts show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature vendors selling homemade crafts, artwork and more.
Tickets are $6 each and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
Farmers Market
The Water Street Farmers Market will be open for business from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday (weather permitting) along the 200 block of Water Street in downtown Belton.
The market offers handmade arts and crafts, homegrown produce and more.
Live music
The Backroads band will perform 6:30 p.m. today at a country and western dance at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
The Queen’s Cartoonist will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton. The band plays music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation while synchronizing the music to video projections of the original films. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for children ages 6-18. For information call 254-295-5999. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketreturn.com.
The Central Texas Orchestral Society will present a performance by the Aizuri string quartet 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are $25 and are available online at cacarts.org.
Eley Buck will perform 7 p.m. Friday, JM Stevens will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Conor Ritchie-Dunham will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Trashy Annie will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Sam Lee Grona and Kyle Piland will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Gabor Nicholson will perform 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
