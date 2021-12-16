Multiple opportunities for family fun can be had this weekend as area events include the annual Christmas celebration at Bend of the River park and free family fishing events in Belton and Temple.
Bend of the River Christmas
The annual Bend of the River Christmas celebration sponsored by the Temple Parks and Recreation Department will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The event will feature two snow slides, a bubble magician, barrel train rides, arts and crafts, and more.
Tickets are $5 and children younger than 2 may enter for free.
Family Fishin’ & Fun at Nolan Creek
The city of Belton Parks and Recreation department will hold “Family Fishin’ & Fun,” a free family fishing event, 2-4 p.m. Friday and Wednesday, Dec. 29, along the banks of Nolan Creek in downtown Belton.
The creek will be stocked with rainbow trout. The parks department will have bait available at a booth set up behind The Gin (while supplies last). Prizes will be given to children age 12 and younger for the longest fish.
The Big Catch
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold “The Big Catch,” a free family fishing event, 6-11 a.m. Sunday at the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The pond will be stocked with rainbow trout. Fishing license requirements will be waived during the event. Hotdogs and drinks will be served at the Miller Park pavilion while supplies last.
Bell County Museum holiday events
In partnership with Help Vets Heal of Temple, veterans are invited for a special program from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Bell County Museum.
The program includes a chance to view new traveling exhibit, “Private Charles J Miller: WWII Paintings from the South Pacific.” Participants will then have the opportunity to make their own wood Christmas ornament. Pre-registration is required and available online at bellcountymuseum.org.
The Bell County Museum will hold a holiday festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The festival will highlight the different winter holidays, including Christmas, Hanukkah and Diwali. Participants will have the opportunity to make their own Christmas ornament, Diwali candles and Hanukkah dreidels.
All events at the museum are free. The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Belton library ornament event
Belton’s Lena Armstrong Public Library is celebrating its extended hours on Fridays with special activities.
This week, special activities will include an ornament craft time. All events will be 6-8 p.m. at the library, located at 301 E. First Ave. in Belton.
The library will still offer its normal services during this time.
Film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will hold a free screening of the film “When Harry Met Sally” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center.
The screening will include discussions before and after the film with Dr. Joseph Taberlet.
The event is open to the public.
Storywalk program
The city of Belton parks department has announced that a new Storywalk program will be offered Dec. 22-27 along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike trail. The featured book will be “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats.
The Storywalk program gives families the opportunity to get some exercise while promoting literacy. Participants may park at Harris Community Park, go down the hike and bike trail and turn right.
The Real Gun Show
The Real Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature vendors selling guns, ammunition, survivalist gear, fishing gear and more. Admission is $8.
Comedy showcase
A comedy showcase will take place 8 p.m. Saturday at Corkys, located at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Featured comics will include Darwin Ragsdale, Will Burnson and Angela Kay. Mysia Chabert will be the host and the headliner will be Liz Splat. Tickets are $15-20 and are available in advance on eventbrite.com.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform Christmas songs and country music at a dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Wade Ralston will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Deja Vibes will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Bo Brumble will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and Walt Wilkins will perform 5 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Shiny Ribs will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. For tickets visit cacarts.org.
Hyway Traveler will perform 8 p.m. Friday and People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Matt Cearley & The Rowdy Few and Ryan Wilcox & The Sunday Shakes will perform 9 p.m. Friday and Lilly and the Implements will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Oxford Comma will perform 6 p.m. Friday and the Palousek Jazz Duo will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Little River United Methodist Church supper
Little River United Methodist Church will serve supper 4 p.m. Saturday until sold out. Plates cost $12 each and include chicken, brisket, potato salad, beans, bread, pickles and cookies. Proceeds from the event will support mission work.
Toy drive and concert
Treasure in Heaven ministry will hold a troy drive, car show and concert from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the amphitheater at Lions Park in Temple. Admission is one toy valued at $10 or $10 cash. Food and craft vendors are sought. For information call 254-541-0429 or 254-239-8912.
Submission guidelines: Local events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.