Area events this weekend include multiple Juneteenth celebrations, a beer festival in Salado, the annual Holland Corn Festival, live music and more.
Temple Juneteenth Parade
The Temple Juneteenth Parade will roll through the city at 10 a.m. Saturday with a festival and program to follow at 11:30 a.m.
The parade and festival celebrate Juneteenth, which was recognized as a national holiday last year.
The group’s vehicle parade will follow the same format as in the past, with participants driving down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Vehicle admission to the parade this year is $25, with the gathering to start at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Avenue M.
The festival, which will follow the parade, will take place at Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave. Activities at the festival will include a provided lunch, live entertainment, vendor stations and activities for children.
Organizers said the provided lunch will be barbecue with all the trimmings.
Juneteenth is held annually each year around June 19 to honor the same day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas, ending slavery. This occurred more than two years after the proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863.
Consortium Juneteenth event
The Central Texas Housing Consortium will hold its regular Juneteenth event this year at the Friendship House in East Temple.
The event, which will include three main speakers, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 1609 E. Ave. I in Temple.
Speakers will be Temple-based KCEN-TV’s first all-female and all-black anchor team — Jasmin Caldwell, Taheshah Moise and Ashley Carter. The event is free and open to the public.
Roscoe Harrison Jr. dedication
The Bell County Museum Board of Trustees unanimously approved naming the second floor Carnegie Library auditorium the Roscoe C. Harrison, Jr. Auditorium.
At 2 p.m. on Friday, the museum and West Belton – T.B. Harris School Association will hold a dedication ceremony and program commemorating the life of the Rev. Harrison. The ceremony is part of the “West Belton – T.B. Harris School Reunion – Passing on the Legacy/140 Years” annual event. Dr. George R. Harrison Sr., Roscoe’s brother, will give a presentation. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served.
Roscoe Harrison was an active Bell County Museum trustee when he passed on Feb. 6, 2022.
Holland Corn Festival
Each year residents of Holland celebrate the local cash crop with live music, games and more. This year’s Holland Corn Festival will take place today through Saturday at Holland City Park, 105 Park Road in Holland.
The festival will kick off with the carnival, which will be open from 7-10 p.m. tonight. The carnival will also be open 7-10 p.m. Friday and will open at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kenny Orts & No Chance will perform at a concert and dance 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 per person (no coolers allowed).
The festival will continue Saturday with numerous events, including a 5K run at 8 a.m., the annual parade beginning at 10 a.m., and various corn-themed contests throughout the day. The event will conclude with a concert and dance from 9 p.m. to midnight featuring country singer Mike Ryan and opening act West Travis. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children age 12 and younger receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.
The event will include a barbecue cookoff. For registration, the full schedule and other details, visit www.hollandcornfest.org.
Proceeds from the corn festival will be used for scholarships and community improvements.
‘Late Skate’
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will mark National Skateboarding Day with “Late Skate,” a skateboarding competition at 6 p.m. Friday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
In addition to the competition, the event will include music and snacks. There is no charge to enter the competition, which is open to all ages. For information, visit templeparks.com.
Hot Summer Sounds
Baylor Scott & White Health Plan and the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department are hosting Hot Summer Sounds, an annual free concert series at multiple Temple parks that features a variety of genres. All shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and pack a picnic basket.
Tex Mex Cowboy will perform Friday at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
Jean Pierre & The Zydeco Angels will perform June 24 at West Temple Park.
On July 8, the Brazos Brothers will perform at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater at Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
The Selfless Lovers will perform July 15 at Lions Park.
One July 22, the concert will move to the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple, and the featured band will be the Hair Metal Giants.
The American Merit Band will close out the concert series with a performance July 29 at the Santa Fe Plaza.
Salado Springs Beer Fest
The annual Salado Springs Beer Fest, hosted by Barrow Brewing Co., will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday on the creekside property next to the brewery at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Seventeen additional breweries will be onsite selling their craft beer.
General admission is free. VIP tickets, open to adults age 21 and older, are available for $100 on www.centraltexastickets.com. VIPs will be offered special swag bags, beer pairings, and beer education classes throughout the day. VIPs also will be the only guests to have access to the air conditioned taproom and indoor restrooms.
Live music will take place throughout the day. Performances will begin at noon with The Stone Wheels, followed by Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts at 2 p.m., and The Haulers at 4 p.m.
Other activities will include axe throwing, face painting, a vendor market and a bounce house and slide for children.
Free parking is available at Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.; Salado Methodist Church, 650 Royal St.; and Tablerock Amphitheater 409 Royal St. There will be a shaded shuttle stop at Salado Civic Center and both churches.
Patrons may bring their own lawn chairs, but tents, canopies, ice chests, and outside food and drink will not be allowed into the festival.
Summer lecture series
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will continue its summer lecture series at 2 p.m. Sunday with a presentation by James Salter.
Salter’s topic will be dramatic action in scripts.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Pop-up sale at the library
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, will host a Christmas-themed “pop-up” sale today through July 1. Items for sale will include crafts, needlework, handmade DIY books, cookbooks, fiction and more. All books are $1-$2 (cash only).
The sale is open during the library’s normal hours. For information call 254-298-5556.
Movie in the park in Belton
The Belton Parks and Recreation Department will host a “Movies in the Park” event Saturday at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The featured film will be “The Blind Side” and the event will include family activities, Kona Ice and free popcorn. Activities will start at 7 p.m. and the film will begin at 8:15 p.m.
Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. The event is free and open to the public.
Storywalk in Belton
The Belton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Storywalk program featuring the book “The Golden Acorn” by Katy Hudson starting Friday at the hiking trail near Harris Community Park.
Participants are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hiking trail and turn right.
The Storywalk program’s goal is to promote literacy and exercise. This month’s program will be available until Tuesday, June 21.
Children’s museum special event
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, will host a special summer camp event, “Move, Groove and Do” at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23.
The event is for children ages 4-5 and costs $25 per child. Participants will dance and move to the rhythm of different beats of music. The event will include movement games and activities that encourage self-esteem.
Space is limited. To reserve a spot visit www.templechildrensmuseum.org or call 254-500-7617.
Live music
Joe McDermott will perform 10:30 a.m. today in the McLane Room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Pure Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Ocker Brethren Church Father’s Day fundraiser
Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Zabcikville, will hold a Father’s Day barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. until sold out on Sunday.
Barbecue plates are $12 each and will include ribs, sausage and all the trimmings. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go.
A drawing for a custom quilt by the Christian Sisters of Ocker will take place. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministries of Ocker Brethren Church.
Salado museum benefit
“A Bluebonnet Weekend,” an event benefiting the Salado Museum and College Park, will take place June 24-26 at the museum, 423 S. Main St. in Salado. The event will feature “Bluebonnet Road,” a musical comedy by Louise Richardson and “My Life in Song,” a concert by Richard Paul Thomas. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee option also available. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Salado Museum and College Park.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.